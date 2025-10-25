Pats Fall, 5-2, in Hard-Fought Matchup on the Road Against Rebels

Red Deer, AB - Entering the contest on a two-game winning streak, the Regina Pats dropped a close meeting against the Red Deer Rebels at Marchant Crane Centrium, falling 5-2 on the road Friday.

The Pats picked up where they left off, with Julien Maze opening the scoring on the power-play off a slick backhand to beat Rebels goaltender Matthew Kondro at 4:01. A few minutes later, Red Deer would get even, as Talon Brigley capitalized on a wraparound opportunity at 8:25 to even the score in the first. In the final seconds of the frame, on the power-play, Matthew Gard knocked a loose puck off the stick of Beckett Hamilton in the crease into the open net at 19:57 to give the Rebels their first lead.

After a quiet start in the middle frame, Matt Paranych sparked a tic-tac-toe passing play with Julien Maze and Zach Lansard, who finished a highlight-reel breakaway to tie the game at 6:58. Later in the period, on the power-play, Red Deer regained the lead. Jamming away at a loose puck in the Pats' crease, it eventually popped onto the stick of Keith McInnis, who found the back of the net at 13:51 for the team's second power-play goal of the night.

In the third, the two teams traded chances, but no goals were scored until Regina pulled goaltender Marek Schlenker for an empty net to attempt to tie the game when it was 3-2. With the goalie pulled, the Rebels scored twice with goals coming from Landon MacSwain and Hamilton - securing a 5-2 victory for Red Deer. After 11 games, the Pats now hold a 3-7-1 record heading to Edmonton.

Pats' Schlenker stopped 22 of 25 shots and Rebels' Matthew Kondro made 25 saves on 27 shots, with the final shots on goal being tied 27-27. On special teams, Regina went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Red Deer was 2-for-3.

The Blue Brigade had five different skaters record points. Maze extended his point streak to five games, recording an impressive 11 points (3G, 8A) over that stretch.

The next meeting between these two teams is on November 7 at the Brandt Centre.

FINAL: Red Deer Rebels 5, Regina Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 -#72 Julien Maze (6), assisted by #27 Caden Brown & #55 Ephram McNutt at 4:01 (PP)

Entering the zone on the man advantage, McNutt bumped the puck to the slot where Maze made a nifty move and buried a backhand to open the scoring.

Rebels 1-1 - #28 Talon Brigley (5), assisted by #11 Jaxon Fuder & #17 Matus Lisy at 8:25

With the puck dumped into the Pats' zone, Brigley won a foot race to the loose puck, cut out front, and wrapped it into the net to tie the game for the Rebels.

Rebels 2-1 - #9 Matthew Gard (6), assisted by #21 Beckett Hamilton at 19:57 (PP)

Following a shot from the point, Hamilton shuffled the puck into the Pats' crease where Gard tapped it into the open net for his second of the night to give Red Deer their first lead.

Second Period

Pats 2-2 - #57 Zachary Lansard (5), assisted by #72 Julien Maze & #44 Matt Paranych at 6:58

Starting from their own goal line, Paranych fired a stretch pass to Maze, who sprung Lansard on a breakway. Lansard made no mistake, faking out Kondro and lifting a shot over the glove at 6:58.

Rebels 3-2 - #8 Keith McInnis (4), assisted by #26 Talen Brigley & #22 Ty Coupland at 13:51 (PP)

From the top of the left circle, Coupland fed Brigley below the goal line. After a scramble in front, the puck popped loose to McInnis, who found the back of the net to give Red Deer the lead at 13:51 on the man advantage.

Third Period

Rebels 4-2 - #24 Landon MacSwain (4), assisted by #21 Beckett Hamilton at 17:54 (ENG)

With the Pats net empty, Hamilton misses the open cage, but the puck bounded to MacSwain who scored to double the Rebels' lead at 17:54.

Rebels 5-2 - #21 Beckett Hamilton (3), assisted by #14 Alisher Sarkenov & #24 Landon MacSwain at 19:18 (ENG)

As the net remained empty, Hamilton received the puck at centre ice, shooting the puck into the open net to make the game 5-2 at 19:18.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 7 - 11 - 9 - 27 Rebels: 10 - 7 - 10 - 27

Power Plays

Pats: 1/4 Rebels: 2/3

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 22 saves on 25 shots Rebels: Matthew Kondro - 25 saves on 27 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #26 Talon Brigley (1G, 1A) Second Star: #72 Julien Maze (1G, 1A) Third Star: #9 Matthew Gard (1G, 1A)

COMING UP

The Pats wrap up a brief two-game road trip on Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Regina will then return to the Brandt Centre and host the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday, October 29, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

