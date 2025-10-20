Three Pats Players Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Eighty-nine players developed in the Western Hockey League have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

NHL Central Scouting released its preliminary list Monday morning, which includes three forwards from the Regina Pats: Cohen Klassen, Julien Maze, and Zach Lansard. All three players received a "W" rating, indicating potential selection in the sixth or seventh round of the draft.

Klassen, 17, sits tied for third on the Pats in scoring with seven points (2G-5A) in nine games this season. The Martensville, Sask. product is in his second WHL campaign after collecting 17 points (6G-11A) in 48 games as a 16-year-old rookie last year. The 6-foot, 176-pound left-shot forward was selected by the Pats in the third round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Maze, 17, is in his first year of draft eligibility due to his December 7 birthday. The Edmonton, Alta. product leads the Pats in both assists and points this season, recording 13 points (4G-9A) through nine games. He has registered points in three straight contests, totaling six points (1G-5A) over that span. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound left-shot winger was acquired by Regina from the Everett Silvertips in November 2024, and led Regina with 44 points (12G-32A) in 64 games last season. Maze was originally selected 20th overall by the Silvertips in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Lansard, 17, was named the Pats' Rookie of the Year last season after posting 19 points (7G-12A) in 54 games as a 16-year-old. The Ste. Anne, Man. product has tallied five points (4G-1A) and holds a +1 rating through nine games this season. The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger was chosen by Regina in the fourth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Seven players developed in the WHL have earned 'A' ratings, including defencemen Carson Carels of the Prince George Cougars, Ryan Lin of the Vancouver Giants, and Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders, forwards JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers and Mathis Preston of the Spokane Chiefs, along with former WHL players Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals).

Ten WHL players were assigned 'B' ratings, including twin forwards Liam and Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers and Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Giorgos Pantelas.

A total of 30 WHL players were given 'C' ratings, including Edmonton Oil Kings forward Joe Iginla and Swift Current Broncos forward Sawyer Dingman.

Of the WHL's 23 Clubs, 22 are represented in NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List, led by the Medicine Hat Tigers with 10 players. The Edmonton Oil Kings boast seven players on the list, while the Portland Winterhawks, Prince Albert Raiders, and Swift Current Broncos each have six players listed. The Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants are represented by five players each, while the Prince George Cougars and Spokane Chiefs each have four. There are 10 WHL Clubs with three players apiece on the Preliminary Players to Watch List, while another three WHL Clubs each have two players listed.

A total of 48 forwards developed in the WHL find themselves on the list, joined by 27 defencemen developed in the WHL and 14 goaltenders.

The NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List includes 237 players developed in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), including 93 from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and 55 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

NHL Central Scouting identifies players with a rating system that includes five categories. The 'A' category indicates players projected to be first-round candidates. The 'B' rating indicates players projected to be second- or third-round candidates, and the 'C' rating indicates players projected to be fourth- or fifth-round candidates. The 'W' rating indicates players projected to be sixth- or seventh-round candidates and the 'LV' rating represents players who have not had sufficient viewings, due to injury.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.