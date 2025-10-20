Three Blazers on NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List
Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have three players listed on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Forward J.P. Hurlbert is one of 27 players listed with an A rating which indicates a 1st round candidate. Defenseman Dryden Deobald and goaltender Logan Edmonstone are both listed with a W rating which indicates a 6th /7th round candidate.
Hurlbert leads the WHL in scoring with 11 goals, 13 assists and 24 points through 11 games this season. The 17-year-old from Allen, Texas also leads the WHL in shots with 56 and leads the Blazers in plus/minus with a +10 rating.
Deobald is from Regina, SK and in his first WHL season. The 17-year-old defenseman has three assists in 11 games with the hockey club.
Edmonstone is in his second season with the Blazers. He has a 3-2-0-1 record with a 3.13 goals against average and a .906 save percentage along with one shutout in 8 games this season.
The Kamloops Blazers are back on home ice this weekend as they host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, October 24th and the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, October 25th.
