Seven Oil Kings Appear on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Seven Edmonton Oil Kings are on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List that was release on Monday morning.

Joe Iginla, Andrew O'Neill, Parker Snell, and Noa Ta'amu are rated as 'C' Prospects which are projected 4th or 5th Round draft pick. Poul Andersen, Dylan Dean, and Lukas Sawchyn are all rated as 'W' Prospects which project as 6th or 7th round picks.

Iginla, out of Lake Country, B.C. enters his first draft and is off to a hot start this season. The 2008-born forward has six goals and four assist for 10 points in 12 games in the early going of the season. His six goals are second on the Oil Kings and he is third in points.

O'Neill enters his second year through the NHL Entry Draft and has been a very versatile player for the Oil Kings so far. The 18-year-old has scored four goals this season, including two game-winners, and has added two assist for six points. He's also won 52.3% of his faceoffs, while leading the team in faceoff attempts.

Snell has gotten off to a great start in his WHL career as he's earned a 7-1-0-0 record through eight career appearances. This season, the St. Albert, Alta. product is 5-1-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage with one shutout. His seven straight wins to begin his Oil Kings career is a franchise record for most consecutive wins to begin an Oil Kings career. He enters his first season of NHL Draft eligibility this year.

Ta'amu has been solid defensively this season for an Oil Kings club that allows just 2.5 goals-per-game. The San Diego, CA, USA is in his first year of NHL Draft eligibility and has notched two assists in 12 games for the Oil Kings and has earned a +6 rating.

Andersen enters his second season of NHL Draft eligibility and has started his Oil Kings career well. The 18-year-old from St. Louis Park, MN, USA has four goals and one assist for five points through eight games. He's currently tied for fourth on the team in goals.

Dean is currently tied with O'Neill for the Oil Kings team lead in points amongst rookies. The 17-year-old from Maple Grove, MN, USA is up to three goals and three assists for six points in 10 games to this point. Dean was originally a second-round pick by the Oil Kings in the 2023 U.S. Prospects Draft.

Sawchyn currently sits second on the Oil Kings in scoring through 12 games this season. The 18-year-old out of Grande Prairie, Alta. has scored five goals and added seven assists for 12 points. His seven assists are tied for the team lead, while is five goals are third. He enters his second season of NHL Draft eligibility.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.