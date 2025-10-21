Broncos Look to Carry Momentum into First 3-In-4 of the Season

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







After a dramatic 3-2 shootout win over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night, the Broncos now get ready for their first three games in four nights stretch of the season against the Red Deer Rebels and Prince Albert Raiders.

Wednesday, October 22, 7:00 PM vs. Red Deer Rebels @ InnovationPlex

The week begins on Wednesday, October 22, when the Broncos host the Red Deer Rebels at the InnovationPlex. This will be the first of four meetings between the teams this season. Red Deer enters the contest with a 2-8-0-0 record, currently sitting at the bottom of the Central Division standings. Before facing the Broncos, the Rebels will be in action Tuesday night against Moose Jaw, meaning Swift Current will be the more rested team heading into Wednesday's clash. Last season, the Broncos took three of four games from Red Deer, finishing 3-1-0-0 in the season series. However, over the past five years, the overall record tilts in Red Deer's favour, with the Broncos going 8-11-1-0 in that span. The numbers are even less favourable at home, where Swift Current has gone just 3-6-1-0 against the Rebels at the InnovationPlex over the last five years.

Friday, October 24, 7:00 PM vs. Prince Albert Raiders @ Art Hauser Centre

The Broncos hit the road to face East Division rival Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday, October 24,. This will be the first of eight meetings between the clubs this season, and it's a major test for Swift Current, as the Raiders come into the week as one of the league's hottest teams. Prince Albert has yet to lose in regulation this season and holds an impressive 7-0-2-0 record through their first nine games. The Broncos went 3-5 against the Raiders last season, and the all-time record over the past five years is as close as it gets, with Swift Current holding a slight edge at 10-9-0-1. In games played in Prince Albert over that same span, the teams are dead even at 5-5-0-0.

Saturday, October 25, 7:00 PM vs. Prince Albert Raiders @ InnovationPlex

The week wraps up on Saturday, October 25, when the Broncos and Raiders complete their weekend home-and-home series at the InnovationPlex. Playing on back-to-back nights, both teams will need to manage fatigue in what is expected to be an intense divisional battle. The Broncos have had slightly more success at home against Prince Albert in recent years, posting a 5-4-0-1 record at the InnovationPlex over the past five seasons. With the standings already tightening in the East Division, this game could carry early-season playoff implications, and the Broncos will no doubt want to make a statement in front of their home crowd.







