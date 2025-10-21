Wenatchee Wild Trio Recognized on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Watch List

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that three players have been recognized by National Hockey League Central Scouting as part of its preliminary Players to Watch list, ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. NHL Central Scouting released its list Monday, which include 89 WHL players and alumni. All three Wild players recognized received a "C" grade on the watch list, indicating a likely candidate for a fourth- or fifth-round selection in the next NHL Draft.

Forward Caelan Joudrey was the first of the Wenatchee contingent to be recognized - Joudrey recently announced an NCAA Division I commitment to Quinnipiac University, and has a goal and an assist thus far this season through nine WHL appearances. In his first full WHL season last year, the Airdrie, Alberta native missed only two games on Wenatchee's 68-game slate, and posted 16 points. Joudrey was originally a third-round WHL Prospects Draft selection with the former Winnipeg ICE in the league's 2023 draft.

Defenseman Darian Rolsing was the second player to be recognized - Rolsing was the second of three players selected by the Wild in this past summer's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, taken at 16 th overall. The product of Speyer, Germany posted his first WHL point with an assist in the club's October 12 victory against the Seattle Thunderbirds, and is in his debut season in the league after leading the Tappara club to a Finnish Under-18 championship last season.

Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik was the final Wenatchee player to be recognized - hailing from Litomerice, Czechia, Tvrznik was also chosen in the first round of the CHL Import Draft over the summer, going to the Wild with their first selection at 10 th overall. His save percentage has consistently ranked near the top of the WHL over the first month of the season, and his 60 saves in his WHL debut on September 20 tied a Wild and ICE franchise record. He earned the win in that October 12 decision against Seattle, his first official WHL victory.

This marks the first time since 2019 that the organization has had three players listed on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list. The watch list uses a five-tiered system for rating players, starting with "A"-rated players, who are considered likely selections in the first round of the upcoming NHL Draft.

The club makes its first-ever visit to the Penticton Vees as a WHL club on Friday evening, with the opening puck drop at South Okanagan Events Centre scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and live coverage available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and Victory+. The Wild return home Saturday to face the Tri-City Americans and begin a five-game homestand with their HOWL-oween promotion, presented by Carl's Jr.

Tickets for Saturday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.