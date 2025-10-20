October 20 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com on Wednesday, October 29th when they welcome Joe Iginla and the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm before hosting the Tri-City Americans for the B93 Halloween Howler on Saturday, November 1st at 6:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

B93 Halloween Howler: The Hurricanes will host the B93 Halloween Howler on Saturday, November 1st when they welcome the Tri-City Americans at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena - Doors open at 5:00pm. Fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and partake in trick-or-treating around the facility. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply; separate information will be sent out soon). Individual game tickets for the event are now on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT.

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit Regina, Moose Jaw and Brandon this week on their three-game East Division road trip!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Monday, October 13th - 6-2 Loss at Edmonton Oil Kings: The Hurricanes suffered a 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Thanksgiving Monday at Rogers Place. Shane Smith scored both goals for the'Canes in a losing cause while Leif Oaten made 30-saves in the defeat as Lethbridge fell to 2-3-0-0 on the road this year. Wednesday,

October 15 th - 3-2 SO Loss vs. Spokane Chiefs: Lethbridge dropped a 3-2 shootout loss to the defending Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday. Luke Cozens scored in the first minute of the third period before Shane Smith tied the game to force overtime in the final minute. It was the first time that the Hurricanes went past 60-minutes this season, but their record slipped to 0-5-0-1 on the season.

Friday, October 17th - 7-6 OT Win vs. Calgary Hitmen: The 'Canes earned their first home victory of the season on Friday with a wild come-from-behind 7-6 overtime victory over the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Hurricanes scored six unanswered goals erasing a 6-1 deficit en route to the win. Luke Cozens scored twice while Gavin Lesiuk, Jack Toogood, Logan Wormald and Shane Smith scored in regulation before Kai Anderson scored the overtime winner; Leif Oaten made 28-saves in a relief performance for his first WHL victory.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, October 22nd - at Regina Pats (7:00pm): The Hurricanes open a three-game East Division road trip on Wednesday as they make their first of two trips to the Brandt Centre to face the Regina Pats at 7:00pm. It will be the first of four meetings on the season between the'Canes and Pats; Lethbridge posted a 4-0-0-0 record against Regina during the 2024-2025 season.

Friday, October 24th - at Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm): The 'Canes will continue their three-game trip on Friday when they visit the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm. It will be the first of four meetings on the season between the Hurricanes and Warriors. Last year, Lethbridge posted a record of 5-0-0-0 against Moose Jaw.

Saturday, October 25th - at Brandon Wheat Kings (6:00pm): Lethbridge will end their East Division trek on Saturday against the Brandon Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. It will be the first meeting between the Hurricanes and Wheat Kings since Lethbridge eliminated Brandon in Game 5 of their first-round Playoff series last spring. The'Canes went 3-0-0-1 against the Wheaties during the 2024-2025 regular season.







