Cleaver, Lesiuk Ranked by Central Scouting
Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that 2007-born goaltender Koen Cleaver and 2008-born forward Gavin Lesiuk have been ranked by the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service's Preliminary Players to Watch List.
Cleaver, 18, was ranked as a'W'goaltender. The Port Alberni, BC, product has posted a 2-4-0-1 record this season in eight games with a 3.99 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage with one shutout. In his career, Cleaver has appeared in 34 regular season games amassing a record of 14-15-1-1 with a 3.65 GAA and a .882 SV% with three shutouts.
The 6'2, 190-pound goaltender was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round (48th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Cleaver posted a 3.23 GAA and a .892 SV% in his first full season with Lethbridge last year while posting a 12-9-0-0 record. He has gone 10-5-0-1 in his last 16 decisions dating back to last season. Cleaver was one of 14 WHL netminders listed by Central Scouting.
Lesiuk, 17, was also ranked as a'W'skater. The Duncan, BC, product has skated in 12 regular season games this year collecting five points (2g-3a) along with 22 penalty minutes. The five points has matched his season total from the 2024- 2025 season where he had amassing five points (1g-4a) along with 22 penalty minutes in 31 regular season games.
Lesiuk has appeared in 45 regular season games with the Hurricanes over parts of three seasons collecting ten points (4g-6a) with 44 penalty minutes.
The 6'4, 215-pound forward spent the second half of last season with the Southern Alberta Hockey Academy Under-18 team in Medicine Hat where he totaled 13 points (8g-5a) with 14 penalty minutes in just nine regular season games.
Lesiuk was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (36th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He was one of 48 WHL forward listed by Central Scouting.
Additionally, Hurricanes prospects Dayne Beuker and Logan Stuart were ranked as'B'skaters while Filip Novak was listed as a'C'skater on the Preliminary Players to Watch List. In total, 89 WHL players were ranked by Central Scouting on the Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL Central Scouting identifies players with a rating system that includes five categories. The 'A' category indicates players projected to potentially be selected in the first-round of the NHL Draft. The 'B' cate gory indicates a player to be a second-or third-round candidate, the 'C' ranking ind icates a fourth-or fifth-round candidate while a 'W' rating sugge sts a player could be a sixth-or seventh-round draft pick. The 'LV' rating represents players who have not had sufficient viewings due to injury.
The Hurricanes open a three-game East Division road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Regina Pats at 7:00pm at the Brandt Centre before visiting the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday at 7:00pm and the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday at 6:00pm. Lethbridge will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, October 29th when they welcome Joe Iginla and the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm to open a four-game homestand. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.
Western Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025
- Five Winterhawks Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - Portland Winterhawks
- Cleaver, Lesiuk Ranked by Central Scouting - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos Look to Carry Momentum into First 3-In-4 of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
- Wenatchee Wild Trio Recognized on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Watch List - Wenatchee Wild
- Kooper Gizowski Named WHL's Player of the Week - Prince George Cougars
- Hood Named WHL Goaltender of the Week - Vancouver Giants
- Gizowski, Hood & Molgachev Recognized in WHL Weekly Awards for October 20 - WHL
- 5 Giants Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - Vancouver Giants
- Portland Winterhawks Acquire Second-Round 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Pick - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- 233 CHLers Included in NHL CS Preliminary Players to Watch List - WHL
- October 20 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Three Pats Players Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - Regina Pats
- Carels, Lemire, Johnston, and Cahill Named to NHL Central Scoutings Preliminary List - Prince George Cougars
- Three Blazers on NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List - Kamloops Blazers
- 89 Players Developed in WHL Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - WHL
- Four Rockets Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Watch List - Kelowna Rockets
- Seven Oil Kings Appear on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Three Americans listed in NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings for 2026 NHL Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Top Tigers to Finish Weekend with 5 of Possible 6 Points - Vancouver Giants
- Americans down Rockets 3-1 tight-checking game - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.