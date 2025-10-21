Cleaver, Lesiuk Ranked by Central Scouting

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that 2007-born goaltender Koen Cleaver and 2008-born forward Gavin Lesiuk have been ranked by the National Hockey League Central Scouting Service's Preliminary Players to Watch List.

Cleaver, 18, was ranked as a'W'goaltender. The Port Alberni, BC, product has posted a 2-4-0-1 record this season in eight games with a 3.99 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage with one shutout. In his career, Cleaver has appeared in 34 regular season games amassing a record of 14-15-1-1 with a 3.65 GAA and a .882 SV% with three shutouts.

The 6'2, 190-pound goaltender was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round (48th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Cleaver posted a 3.23 GAA and a .892 SV% in his first full season with Lethbridge last year while posting a 12-9-0-0 record. He has gone 10-5-0-1 in his last 16 decisions dating back to last season. Cleaver was one of 14 WHL netminders listed by Central Scouting.

Lesiuk, 17, was also ranked as a'W'skater. The Duncan, BC, product has skated in 12 regular season games this year collecting five points (2g-3a) along with 22 penalty minutes. The five points has matched his season total from the 2024- 2025 season where he had amassing five points (1g-4a) along with 22 penalty minutes in 31 regular season games.

Lesiuk has appeared in 45 regular season games with the Hurricanes over parts of three seasons collecting ten points (4g-6a) with 44 penalty minutes.

The 6'4, 215-pound forward spent the second half of last season with the Southern Alberta Hockey Academy Under-18 team in Medicine Hat where he totaled 13 points (8g-5a) with 14 penalty minutes in just nine regular season games.

Lesiuk was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (36th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. He was one of 48 WHL forward listed by Central Scouting.

Additionally, Hurricanes prospects Dayne Beuker and Logan Stuart were ranked as'B'skaters while Filip Novak was listed as a'C'skater on the Preliminary Players to Watch List. In total, 89 WHL players were ranked by Central Scouting on the Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

NHL Central Scouting identifies players with a rating system that includes five categories. The 'A' category indicates players projected to potentially be selected in the first-round of the NHL Draft. The 'B' cate gory indicates a player to be a second-or third-round candidate, the 'C' ranking ind icates a fourth-or fifth-round candidate while a 'W' rating sugge sts a player could be a sixth-or seventh-round draft pick. The 'LV' rating represents players who have not had sufficient viewings due to injury.

The Hurricanes open a three-game East Division road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Regina Pats at 7:00pm at the Brandt Centre before visiting the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday at 7:00pm and the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday at 6:00pm. Lethbridge will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, October 29th when they welcome Joe Iginla and the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm to open a four-game homestand. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







