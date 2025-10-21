Kooper Gizowski Named WHL's Player of the Week
Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Have a week, Kooper Gizowski! The Prince George Cougars' 20-year-old forward has been named the Western Hockey League's Player of the Week.
Gizowski put together a monster weekend, racking up eight points (4G-4A) over two road games in Seattle and Tri-City. On Friday, October 17th in Seattle, he recorded his first career WHL hat trick, then followed it up the next night with a career-high five-point performance in a 9-3 win over Tri-City.
Since being claimed off waivers by the Cougars, Gizowski has become a key offensive weapon. Through nine games this season, he's collected 18 points (9G-9A) to lead the way for Prince George.
You can catch Kooper Gizowski and the Cougars back on home ice Wednesday night when they host the defending champion Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00 PM at CN Centre.
