Kooper Gizowski Named WHL's Player of the Week

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Have a week, Kooper Gizowski! The Prince George Cougars' 20-year-old forward has been named the Western Hockey League's Player of the Week.

Gizowski put together a monster weekend, racking up eight points (4G-4A) over two road games in Seattle and Tri-City. On Friday, October 17th in Seattle, he recorded his first career WHL hat trick, then followed it up the next night with a career-high five-point performance in a 9-3 win over Tri-City.

Since being claimed off waivers by the Cougars, Gizowski has become a key offensive weapon. Through nine games this season, he's collected 18 points (9G-9A) to lead the way for Prince George.

You can catch Kooper Gizowski and the Cougars back on home ice Wednesday night when they host the defending champion Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00 PM at CN Centre.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.