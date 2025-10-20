Giants Top Tigers to Finish Weekend with 5 of Possible 6 Points

Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants celebrate Tyus Sparks' goal

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants celebrate Tyus Sparks' goal(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants defeated the defending WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Langley Events Centre to wrap their 3-in-3 weekend with a successful 2-0-1 record.

The win improves the Giants' overall record to 5-6-0-1, while the Tigers drop to 7-4-0-0. Vancouver now has points in four straight, with a 3-0-0-1 record dating back to Oct. 11. They also didn't trail at any point this weekend: they were leading or tied for the entirety of the three games they played (not including Saturday's shootout).

The Giants got goals on Sunday from Tyus Sparks, Jakob Oreskovic and Cameron Schmidt, plus 29 saves from Burke Hood.

Vancouver's penalty kill went 2-for-2 and is now 13-for-14 in their last four games.

Noah Davidson had the lone goal for Medicine Hat.

GAME SUMMARY

Sparks opened the scoring less than five minutes in when Tomik spotted him alone in front of the net.

Oreskovic doubled the lead 2:12 later when he beat goaltender Carter Casey through the five-hole from the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Tigers took over the game in the second period, cutting the Giants lead in half when Davidson scored on a low shot from the left face-off dot 6:47 into the middle frame.

Hood kept the Giants ahead by one, making 14 second period saves, while also helping kill off two penalties.

In the third, Vancouver shut things down, only allowing five shots on goal and getting an insurance marker from Schmidt midway through the period on a breakaway.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 8/9/4 = 21 | MH - 10/15/5 = 30

PP: VAN- 0/2 | MH - 0/2

Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | MH - 30

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Burke Hood - 29 Saves on 30 Shots

2nd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 1G, 4 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Jakob Oreskovic - 1G, 3 SOG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (29 saves / 30 shots)

Medicine Hat: LOSS - Carter Casey (18 saves / 21 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"The guys are happy and obviously we're proud of the effort. Coming back from Penticton last night after a game where we probably should have had two points - just a few little miscues there at the end - I thought our group did a good job with their resilience and being able to respond and bounce back. Obviously Medicine Hat is a very good team: high powered offense, very well coached, and we knew it was going to be a hard night, and we kind of leaned on the group a little bit, so just proud of their response. And I'm sure they're looking forward to a couple off days here." - Head Coach Parker Burgess on the effort overall

"We just asked them to dig deep and give each other, not even us, just give themselves and give each other everything they had for 20 minutes. And just reminded them about the pride and the joy that they would feel at the end of the game if they did give everything and come out on the right side of it. So just pushing them to empty the tank and stick with the game plan, knowing that if we stuck to the script, we would still get a couple scoring opportunities, and we just had to be ready to capitalize on them. We were able to get that third one, which was huge, and put us in a really good position. A great pass by Leo [Domenichelli] and Cameron [Schmidt] finishes it off. Schmidt had a fantastic weekend. The points and the goals are great, but his play without the puck and his commitment to team play was the best I've seen all year. Hopefully he can just continue that and build momentum moving forward." - Head Coach Parker Burgess on the message after 2 periods with a 2-1 lead

UPCOMING

The Giants host Portland on Friday and then play a home-and-home with Kamloops next weekend.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, October 24 Portland 7:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

Saturday, October 25 Kamloops 6:00 PM PDT Sandman Centre

Sunday, October 26 Kamloops 4:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

