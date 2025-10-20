Portland Winterhawks Acquire Second-Round 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Pick
Published on October 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today that they have acquired a 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Second-Round pick from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for 2007-born defenseman Kayd Ruedig and a conditional 2027 Fifth-Round draft pick.
Ruedig, 18, played in 76 games across three seasons in Portland, compiling 25 points from six goals and 19 assists. The Humboldt, Saskatchewan native played in 17 playoff games last season.
"We appreciate everything Kayd has done for us over the last two years. He has been a quality player and teammate," President and General Manager Mike Johnston said.
The 2026 second-round pick originally belonged to the Brandon Wheat Kings.
The Winterhawks organization would like to thank Kayd for his time in Portland, as we wish him all the best with the Blazers.
