Three Americans listed in NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings for 2026 NHL Draft

Kennewick, WA. - NHL Central Scouting released their preliminary rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft Monday morning, and three Tri-City Americans were listed. Jakub Vanecek (B-ranked skater), Cruz Pavao (W-ranked skater) and Xavier Wendt (W-ranked skater) were listed by NHL Central Scouting.

B-ranked skaters are viewed as potential second- or third-round picks, while W-ranked skaters are considering players to watch moving forward.

Vanecek, from Humpolec, Czechia, was drafted 25th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft by the Americans. He was selected after spending the 2024-25 season split between Bily Tygri Liberec's U17 and U20 team in Czechia, posting 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games with the U17 team and four assists in 31 games with the U20 team.

He has played in all nine games with the Americans so far in the 2025-26 season, scoring two goals. He scored his first WHL goal in his first WHL game September 20 in Seattle, before scoring the game-winning goal October 12 against the Prince George Cougars.

He also represented Czechia on the international stage at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament prior to the 2025-26 season, recording two assists in four games.

Pavao, from Calgary, Alberta, is in his second season with the Americans after being drafted 13th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. Pavao made quite the impact the year after being drafted, scoring five goals in his first eight WHL games, including one in his WHL debut and two in his second game. In both of those games, he scored the game-winning goal.

In his rookie season in 2024-25, Pavao posted 25 points (10-15-25) in 63 games. He was also name to Team Canada Red at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge last season, scoring once and adding two assists in four games. In the 2025 WHL playoffs, Pavao recorded two assists in five games against the Victoria Royals.

Through nine games in 2025-26, Pavao is off to a strong start with six points (4-2-6).

Wendt, from Plymouth, Minnesota, joined the Americans this season after spending the previous three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary's Prep school in Minnesota.

Wendt has made seven appearances so far in 2025-26, five of them starts, and has posted a 3-3 record with a 2.85 goals against average and a sparkling .920 save percentage.

His most recent action was a 38-save victory over the Kelowna Rockets Sunday night, backstopping the Americans to a 3-1 win.

The 2026 NHL Draft is expected to be held in June.







