Preview: Americans at Chiefs - December 6, 2025

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans led 1-0 heading into the third period last night, but the Everett Silvertips controlled play for most of the final frame, outshooting Tri-City 16-4 and storming back for a 4-1 victory. Connor Dale scored the lone goal for the Americans, claiming bragging rights for the 2025 Teddy Bear Toss. Ryan Grout held is own in net, making 35 saves in the game.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the second of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. The first meeting came over two months ago, a 3-0 Spokane win on September 27. Tri-City will host the Chiefs for the first time for their annual New Year's Eve game before five meetings in 2026. In each of the last two years the Americans have posted a 4-6 record against their long-standing rivals.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans SPOKANE CHIEFS

Record: 13-10-2-0 Record: 21-3-2-1

Conference Ranking: 7th Conference Ranking: 9th

Goals for: 73 Goals For: 112

Goals Against: 74 Goals Against: 69

Power Play: 19.5% (15/77) Power Play: 29.7% (33/111)

Penalty Kill: 71.8% (51/71) Penalty Kill: 80.4% (90/112)

LEADING SCORERS: Leading Scorers

Connor Dale (10-14-24) Mathis Preston (9-10-19)

Savin Virk (9-15-24) Chase Harrington (8-10-18)

Gavin Garland (8-11-19) Rhett Sather (4-13-17)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







