Preview: Americans at Chiefs - December 6, 2025

LAST GAME: The Americans led 1-0 heading into the third period last night, but the Everett Silvertips controlled play for most of the final frame, outshooting Tri-City 16-4 and storming back for a 4-1 victory. Connor Dale scored the lone goal for the Americans, claiming bragging rights for the 2025 Teddy Bear Toss. Ryan Grout held is own in net, making 35 saves in the game.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the second of eight meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. The first meeting came over two months ago, a 3-0 Spokane win on September 27. Tri-City will host the Chiefs for the first time for their annual New Year's Eve game before five meetings in 2026. In each of the last two years the Americans have posted a 4-6 record against their long-standing rivals.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans SPOKANE CHIEFS
Record: 13-10-2-0 Record: 21-3-2-1
Conference Ranking: 7th Conference Ranking: 9th
Goals for: 73 Goals For: 112
Goals Against: 74 Goals Against: 69
Power Play: 19.5% (15/77) Power Play: 29.7% (33/111)
Penalty Kill: 71.8% (51/71) Penalty Kill: 80.4% (90/112)
LEADING SCORERS: Leading Scorers
Connor Dale (10-14-24) Mathis Preston (9-10-19)
Savin Virk (9-15-24) Chase Harrington (8-10-18)
Gavin Garland (8-11-19) Rhett Sather (4-13-17)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
