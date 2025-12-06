Broncos Acquire 2008-Born Defenceman Easton Laplante from Penticton
Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2008-born defenceman Easton Laplante from the Penticton Vees in exchange for a 4th-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
Laplante, a 5'10", right-shooting defenceman from Calgary, Alberta, has appeared in three games with Penticton this season, recording one goal.
"Easton is a character kid, works hard and is excited to be a part of our group," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie.
The Broncos welcome Easton and his family to the organization.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025
- Broncos Acquire 2008-Born Defenceman Easton Laplante from Penticton - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 30 VS Wild - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Host Ams for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Fly East to Battle Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - December 6, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: December 6 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Battle Giants, Fall, 3-2 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Rally for 5-3 Comeback Win in Seattle - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Clipped by Kelowna - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans' Winning Streak Ends With 4-1 Loss To Everett - Tri-City Americans
- Lethbridge Holds off Late Wenatchee Press for 2-1 Win Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs' Offense Comes Alive To Win 6-4 Thriller Over Broncos - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Drop Close Battle to End off U.S. Road Trip - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Storm Back to Beat Royals in Shootout - Prince George Cougars
- Last-Minute Goal from Halaburda Lifts Giants Past Hawks - Vancouver Giants
- Vees Dominate in Kamloops - Penticton Vees
- Hanson, O'Neill Score Twice as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Swift Current Broncos Stories
- Broncos Acquire 2008-Born Defenceman Easton Laplante from Penticton
- Broncos Drop Close Battle to End off U.S. Road Trip
- Broncos Show Strong Effort Despite 4-0 Loss in Kennewick
- Broncos Come up Short 7-2 in Wenatchee
- Broncos Set for Second and Final Week of U.S. Division Road Trip