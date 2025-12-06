Broncos Acquire 2008-Born Defenceman Easton Laplante from Penticton

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2008-born defenceman Easton Laplante from the Penticton Vees in exchange for a 4th-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

Laplante, a 5'10", right-shooting defenceman from Calgary, Alberta, has appeared in three games with Penticton this season, recording one goal.

"Easton is a character kid, works hard and is excited to be a part of our group," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie.

The Broncos welcome Easton and his family to the organization.







