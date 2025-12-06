Americans' Winning Streak Ends With 4-1 Loss To Everett

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (13-10-2-0) led 1-0 through 40 minutes of play Friday night, but the Everett Silvertips (22-3-2-1) stormed back with four unanswered goals in the third period to take the game 4-1, ending the Americans five-game winning streak.

The teams played to a scoreless first period with Everett outshooting Tri-City 10-7. Both teams had a power play in the first, with the Americans receiving a second one that carried over into period two.

After battling through a tough start to the second period, in which Everett controlled most of the play, the Americans opened the scoring off the rush.

The puck was turned over by Everett inside the Tri-City zone, leading to a two-on-one rush for the Americans the other way. Connor Dale passed the puck to Gavin Garland who was denied by Raiden LeGall, but the rebound went right to Dale who fired it into the net 5:22 into the second period.

The goal triggered fans at the Toyota Center to throw their stuffed animals over the glass for the annual Fred Meyer Teddy Bear Toss. A total of 4,045 bears were collected.

Play resumed and Everett continued to outshoot Tri-City, but Ryan Grout stood tall to keep the game 1-0 Americans heading into the third.

The Silvertips push broke through in the third period, with Landon DuPont tying the game in the opening minute. After Matias Vanhanen gained the Americans line on left wing, he swung the puck across the ice to DuPont coming down the right side.

DuPont skated all the way into the right faceoff circle before snapping a shot past the glove of Grout just 28 seconds into the period.

Tri-City had back-to-back power plays early in the third but couldn't take advantage to regain the lead. The Silvertips then went to their third power play of the game halfway through the period and took the lead.

Carter Bear let a wrist shot go from the right faceoff circle, ripping it over the shoulder of Grout to put Everett on top 2-1 with 8:59 remaining.

Rylan Gould and Jaxsin Vaughan added goals off turnovers inside the Americans zone, while Tri-City was held to just four shots on net over the final 20 minutes, as Everett picked up the 4-1 victory.

Tri-City looks to start a new streak Saturday night when they travel to meet the Spokane Chiefs (13-14-0-0) at 6:05.

Announced attendance was 4,090.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.