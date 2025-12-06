Winterhawks Battle Giants, Fall, 3-2

Langley, B.C. - The Portland Winterhawks erased a two-goal deficit against the Vancouver Giants, but a late goal sealed the game for the home side on Friday night.

Game #27: Portland (2) at Vancouver (3)

SOG: POR (41) - VAN (23)

PP: POR (1/4) - VAN (2/4)

Saves: Štěbeták (19) - Hood (39)

SCORING:

VAN - Marek Howell (3) from Adam Titlbach

VAN - Ty Halaburda (16) from Cameron Schmidt and Ryan Lin

POR - Reed Brown (8) from Carter Sotheran

POR - Alex Weiermair (15) from Carter Sotheran and Nathan Free

VAN - Ty Halaburda (17) from Cameron Schmidt and Ryan Lin

GAME SUMMARY:

After a scoreless first period in which the Winterhawks outshot the Giants 17-3, it was Vancouver who broke the scoring open in the second. Marek Howell collected the puck in the far corner, and rifled home his third goal of the season on a four-on-four sequence. Four minutes later, Ty Halaburda found the back of the net on a Vancouver power play to double the Giants lead to 2-0. However, the Winterhawks would not be denied - Reed Brown broke the seal for Portland with his eighth of the campaign to bring the team within striking distance. Vancouver led 2-1 after two.

In the third, both squads traded quality opportunities, but Alex Weiermair would bat home a power play goal to draw the game level midway through the frame. In the final minute of regulation, Vancouver was awarded a power play, which they capitalized on with a Halaburda goal to take the 3-2 final on the last act of the game.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks host the Seattle Thunderbirds tomorrow night, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

