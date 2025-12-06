Broncos Drop Close Battle to End off U.S. Road Trip

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos closed out their six-game U.S. road trip Friday night with a 6-4 loss to the Spokane Chiefs at Numerica Veterans Memorial Arena.

Spokane controlled the shots on goal throughout the night, outshooting the Broncos 40-16, but Swift Current stayed within reach until a late power-play goal and an empty-netter put the game out of reach.

The Chiefs opened the scoring at 13:46 of the first period when Elias Pul converted on a setup from Rhett Sather. The Broncos answered just under two minutes later as Zach Pantelakis finished off a feed from Parker Rondeau to tie the game 1-1 after twenty minutes.

Both teams found power-play goals in the second period. Sam Oremba restored Spokane's lead at 4:53, finishing a chance created by Mathis Preston and Brody Gillespie. Swift Current replied on their own man-advantage when Noah Kosick scored at 15:26, set up by Hudson Darby and Trae Wilke, sending the teams to the third tied 2-2.

The third period turned into a goal-filled sprint. Just ten seconds in, Jaxen Gauchier put the Broncos ahead on a pass from Anthony Wilson. Spokane responded quickly, with Coco Armstrong tying the game at 1:29 before Oremba scored his second of the night at 11:08 to make it 4-3 Chiefs. The Broncos kept fighting, and at 14:17 Pantelakis danced his way into the slot and fed Parker Rondeau for the 4-4 equalizer. Spokane, however, capitalized late on another power play when Mathis Preston scored the eventual game-winner at 18:26. Swift Current pulled their goalie in a final push, but the Chiefs hit the empty net at 19:36 to secure the 6-4 victory.

Special teams played a major role in the outcome. The Broncos went 1-for-7 on the power play, including coming up empty on a 5-on-3, while Spokane finished 2-for-6. The Chiefs also favoured in the faceoff circle, winning 39 draws to Swift Current's 23. Aiden Eskit made 34 saves on 39 shots.

Swift Current's record drops to 8-19-1-0 with the loss. They return home for their next matchup on Wednesday, December 10, when they host the Kelowna Rockets at the InnovationPlex.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.