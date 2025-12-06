Game Day Hub: December 6 vs Seattle

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace tonight to commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey as they host the Seattle Thunderbirds in their first meeting this season. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early, as numbers 40-31 of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN, will be unveiled at 6 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Sunday, December 7 - Les Schwab Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, December 14 - Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 28 - Breadhead Night: Presented by Dave's Killer Bread - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

After a scoreless first period in which Portland outshot Vancouver 17-3, the Giants struck first in the second. Marek Howell opened the scoring during four-on-four play, and Ty Halaburda doubled the lead on a power play minutes later. The Winterhawks responded late in the frame as Reed Brown buried his eighth of the season to make it 2-1 after two.

Portland pressed in the third and tied the game midway through the period when Alex Weiermair batted home a power-play marker. But in the final minute, Vancouver earned a power play and Halaburda converted for the game-winner, sealing a 3-2 Giants victory.

50 Years of Hawkey, presented by KOIN

The Portland Winterhawks continue celebrating 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been unveiled in alphabetical order, and throughout the season we'll highlight them in groups of 10. The first group, players 50-41, was revealed on November 8.

Tonight, we introduce players ranked 40-31, honoring the influential figures who helped shape the team's legacy. Be in your seats by 6 p.m. for the pre-game ceremony.

Arrive early to see the debut of the red-gold specialty jerseys during warm-ups before the Hawks switch to solid gold for game action. Fans are encouraged to wear their gold merch, and stop by the team store outside Entry R to check out the newest jersey drop and 50th-anniversary collection.

Showdown with Seattle

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds renew their long-awaited rivalry tonight at the Glass Palace. Last season, the teams were dead even across 10 matchups, each earning five wins for a perfectly split head-to-head series.

Seattle enters tonight at 11-11-2-0 following a 5-3 loss to Kelowna on Friday in Kent. After a slow start, the Thunderbirds sit fifth in the U.S. Division, six points behind second-place Portland.

The T-Birds are led by forward Antonio Martorana, who tops the roster with 33 points (16G, 17A)-already nearly matching his total output from the past two seasons combined, just 24 games into the campaign.

The Barbers

Back by popular demand, The Barbers return to the Glass Palace for in-game haircuts, adding a fresh cut to your game-night experience! Fans can stop by The Barber's chair in the Hawks attack zone corner to sign up, but be sure to get there early as spots fill up fast and availability is limited. Don't miss your chance to leave the rink looking sharper than ever!

Light Show Experience:

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Dr. Jack's

Dr. Jack's will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday! Stop by for a place to hang-out and have a sip and bite before heading over to the VMC for Hawkey!

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

