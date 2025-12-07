Vees Fall in Overtime on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees had a 1-0 lead heading into the final frame on Saturday night at the SOEC but the Kamloops Blazers were able to tie the game late and then score in overtime to take the 2-1 victory.

The Vees fall to 12-8-4-3 on the season with the loss.

After a scoreless first period in which the Vees outshot the Blazers 10-5, Brooks DeMars found the back of the net and sent the SOEC into a Fur Frenzy for the Vees first Teddy Bear Toss in WHL history. It was his second goal of the season and has two in the last three games.

The game went into the third period with the 1-0 score with the Vees killing two penalties late in the second.

It wasn't until 4:33 remaining that the Blazers were able to solve Vees goaltender AJ Reyelts with a deflection at the side of the net from Owen Cooper that went off of Reyelts' back and into the net to send this one to overtime.

It didn't take long for Kamloops to strike in the extra frame. They had the puck for the entirety of overtime and with Isa Guram coming off the bench he took a pass and wired it high blocker side to seal the Blazers overtime victory.

Penticton went four-for-four on the penalty kill and couldn't capitalize on their only man advantage opportunity.

The Vees are right back at it Tuesday at the SOEC when they host the Tri-City Americans for a 6:35PM puck drop.







