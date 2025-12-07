Warriors Fall After Brandon Tallies Late Game-Winning Goal

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







BRANDON, Man. - The Warriors fell on Saturday night in Brandon following a late game-winning goal by the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Warriors landed on the penalty kill less than ten seconds into the game following a slashing call to rookie defenceman William Degagne. The Warriors were able to kill the penalty to keep the score even at zero.

Just past the five-minute mark, Brady Turko sent home the Wheat Kings' first goal. The Warriors had one opportunity on the man advantage in the first period, just past the halfway mark, following a boarding minor to Brandon's Caleb Hadland, but they couldn't capitalize.

In a second period with moments of pressure for both teams, the Wheat Kings found the back of the net, but the goal was called off quickly for goaltender interference. In the ensuing scrum following the interference, Benson Hirst (roughing) and Carter Klippenstein (goaltender interference) were both assessed minor penalties, and the teams played four on four. By the end of the second period, the Wheat Kings had recorded 27 shots to the Warriors' 13.

Early in the third period, Connor Schmidt added the Warriors' first goal to tie the game at one. Midway through the frame, the Warriors' penalty kill was put to the test following an interference call to Mathieu Lajoie. Wutzke and the team stood strong to keep the game tied.

The game remained tied until less than a minute remained in the third period when Chase Surkan sent home the game-winner to send the Wheat Kings to victory.

The Warriors went three for three on the penalty kill and zero for two on the power play. In net, Chase Wutzke made 41 saves on 43 shots for a weekend total of 77 saves on 83 shots. Across the ice, Filip Ruzicka made 24 saves on 25 shots.

The Warriors are back in action at the Hangar on Tuesday, December 10, to take on the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm, and doors open at 6 pm.







