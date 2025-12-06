Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees are at home to host the Teddy Bear Toss at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday night. Puck drop is 6:00PM. TICKETS
The Vees (12-8-3-3) Dominated from start to finish in Kamloops last night on their way to a 7-2 victory. They scored five-on-five, four-on-four, on the powerplay and shorthanded in the victory. Jacob Kvasnicka (1g, 2a,) and Ryden Evers (2g, 1a) led the way offensively while Callum Stone and Jiri Kamas both scored their first WHL goals.
The Blazers enter the game 13-11-2-2 on the year. They had their three game winning streak snapped last night by the Vees. JP Hurlbert and Kayd Reudig scored in the loss.
Tonight wraps up three straight games for these two going head to head.
Vees Player to Watch: Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka has goals in four straight games and has seven points during his four game streak.
Fast Fact: Brady Birnie is five points away from 200 in his WHL career.
HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third of six meetings between the Vees and Blazers, they will battle again on Jan. 9 and 10 when they do a home-and-home starting in Penticton.
2025-26 Scoring Leaders:
Vees:
Jacob Kvasnicka- 33 points (13g, 20a)
Ryden Evers- 32 points (15g, 17a)
Brady Birnie- 26 points (7g, 19a)
Brittan Alstead- 24 points (12g, 12a)
Nolan Stevenson- 18 points (3g, 15a)
Blazers
JP Hurlbert- 49 points (21g, 28a)
Nathan Behm- 42 points (16g, 26a)
Tommy Lafreniere- 35 points (19g, 16a)
