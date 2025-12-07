Tigers Beat Wild, 5-1, in Teddy Bear Toss Thriller

The Tigers hosted the Wild for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Medicine Hat News on Saturday, December 6th in Co-op Place.

Medicine Hat has been one of the toughest opponents in the WHL as of late, coming into the game with six straight wins and points in their last 10. The team has had a trend of coming out of the gate hot, and Saturday was no different.

Liam Ruck etched his name in Tigers history books once again as he scored the goal to get the Teddy Bears flying for the second year in a row. Noah Davidson entered the zone and sent a pass to Josh Van Mulligen at the blue line. Van Mulligen sent a one-touch pass to Ruck who caught the pass down low on the left side, and fired a wrist shot into the top right corner. Ruck's 11th of the year energized the crowd and the team just 4:17 into the game.

The Tigers held onto their momentum, finding the back of the net once more before the end of the first period. Bryce Pickford scored the eventual game winner at 8:15 off of a behind-the-back pass from his defensive partner Jonas Woo. Pickford fired a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net from the left circle for his 18th of the season and gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Gavin Kor picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

The Tigers carried their 2-0 lead into the first intermission for a thrilling start to a special night in Co-op Place. Medicine Hat was outshot 9-8 in the first period, but Jordan Switzer was solid in net stopping all nine shots.

The second period contained more offence from the Tigers, but the first goal did not come until just past the halfway point of the game at 10:39. Pickford scored his second of the night on the power play with a goal Tigers fans have seen before. From what has been deemed "Pickford's Porch" at the top of the left circle, Pickford collected his initial shot that was blocked by a Wenatchee player and fired a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net. Liam and Markus Ruck connected with Pickford for the power play goal that gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

The Wild answered the Tigers' three-goal skid with a tally of their own in the second period at 14:19 from Aiden Grossklaus. Medicine Hat still led by two after the Wild's first goal of the game.

Pickford would cap off his hat trick with his third goal of the night before the second period was over to put the Tigers up 4-1. As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Pickford's third goal was almost the exact same as his second goal as he connected with the Ruck twins on the power play. This time however, he scored with a one-timer to get his third goal of the evening and 20th of the season at 17:42.

Wenatchee matched Medicine Hat in the shots on goal department in the second period as they both put up 11. The two clubs tied for shots in the third period as well, with each team gathering nine.

The offensive pressure from the Tigers continued to pile up as they tallied another power play goal just 2:04 into the third period. Kadon McCann tipped a pass from Markus Ruck for his 11th goal of the season. Woo picked up the secondary assist.

Medicine Hat may have been running away with the game on the scoreboard, but Wenatchee's play in the third period definitely had the Tigers working to hold onto their lead in the third period.

Switzer's solid play all game long really came in clutch during the third period where the Tigers spent more time in their end than any other part of the game. Switzer stopped all nine shots faced in the third, including an incredible cross-crease glove save to keep the Wild at one goal.

Despite Wenatchee's best efforts, Medicine Hat's stellar play on both sides of the ice ended in the Tigers' seventh straight win with a final score of 5-1.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/5 - 60.0%

PK: 4/5 - 80.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (3G) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Jordan Switzer (29SH, 28SV) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Kade Stengrim

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, December 12th to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors in Co-op Place.







