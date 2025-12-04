Tigers Steamroll Raiders 7-1

Published on December 4, 2025

The Tigers took on the Raiders for the second game in a row on Wednesday, December 3rd in Co-op Place. This was the second of four meetings between the two clubs in the 2025-26 season. The Tigers beat the Raiders 3-2 in their previous matchup on Saturday, November 29th in the Art Hauser Centre.

It was a busy night in Co-op Place for the Tigers and a game the fans are not going to forget any time soon. After Medicine Hat handed Prince Albert their second regulation loss of the season on Saturday, November 29th PA had a chip on their shoulder coming into Wednesday night. The Tigers had a hot start against the Raiders in their previous matchup, and round two was no different. Misha Volotovskii got the Tigers on the board early with his ninth of the season at 3:23. Volotovskii put home a rebound from a Bryce Pickford point shot with so much force he broke his own stick in the process. Jonas Woo picked up the secondary assist on Volotovskii's go-ahead goal.

Pickford and Woo then connected on the eventual game winner at 7:40 for Pickford's 14th of the year. Woo kept a clearing attempt onside and fed a pass to Pickford. The Tigers Captain then deked around a Raiders defender with a nice move and fired a wrist shot into the right side of the net before the goaltender could react.

Woo wanted a piece of every goal it seemed as he then grabbed an assist on the Tigers third goal as well. Woo showed off his incredible puck control and edge work, keeping possession even when Prince Albert had three defenders on him on the blue line. The Tigers Assistant Captain sent a pass to Liam Ruck after creating some space, who then one-timed a shot past the Raiders goaltender at 12:14.

The Tigers kept the pressure on in the first period with a goal from Ethan Neutens at 13:18. Veeti Väisänen fed a stretch pass to Yaroslav Bryzgalov who walked in on the left side of the zone. Neutens drove the net and tapped in a pass from Bryzgalov for his third of the year. Medicine Hat was in a great spot at the first intermission with a four goal lead and ten shots on goal to Prince Albert's eight.

Medicine Hat had no interest in slowing down as they continued their pressure in the second period. The Tigers started the period on the power play and stayed in the Raiders' zone even after time had expired on the penalty. The physicality in the game led to emotions running high and some rough stuff in the second period. After that, both teams were even more energized than before.

The Tigers didn't let the Raiders get too comfortable though, as they added to their lead with a power play goal from Kadon McCann at 11:38. Liam Ruck sent a pass down low to his brother Markus Ruck, who then one-timed a pass to McCann in the crease for a deflection to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.

The twins connected once again on another power play goal under a minute later at 12:31. Pickford picked up his second of the night off of a one-time slap shot from "Pickford's Porch" at the top of the circle on the power play. With his 15th goal of the season, the Tigers Captain took the top spot in the WHL as the league leader in goals among defencemen.

Prince Albert got their first tally of the night after six straight Tigers goals with Max Heise's 11th of the year at 13:05. The Tigers answered back just 0:28 later with a goal from Woo at 13:33. Bryzgalov sent a cross ice pass from the Raiders' corner to Woo who had stepped down to the bottom of the faceoff circle. Woo fired home a one-timer from one knee for his 15th of the year, tying his D-partner Pickford for the league lead in goals by defencemen. The Tigers were outshot by the Raiders 9-8 in the second frame, but went into the second intermission with a 7-1 lead.

Both teams stayed busy in the third period, just not in the goals department. As the Tigers began to run away on the scoreboard, tempers began to flare on the ice and the physicality ramped up from an already high point. Both teams went at each other with every hit adding fuel to the fire and every stoppage of play leading to a scrum. Co-op Place was alive all night with energy from the Tigers' stellar performance on the scoreboard, and the intense action and physicality of the third period brought the crowd into it even more. Neither team would manage to score in the third period, with Medicine Hat outshooting Prince Albert 12-8 in the final frame. The final shot tally was 30-25 for the Tigers.

Jordan Switzer made his second straight start for the Tigers, continuing his solid performance from last game. Switzer stopped 24 of 25 shots and had an great night in net helping the team secure their second straight victory against the Raiders.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/5 - 40.0%

PK: 2/2 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Jonas Woo (1G, 3A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Misha Volotovskii

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, December 6th to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Temple Gardens Centre.







