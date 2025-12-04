Chiefs Keep It Close, Fall to Everett 2-1 Wednesday

Published on December 4, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Everett, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs kept things close in a battle on the western side of the state, but ultimately fell to the Everett Silvertips Wednesday night, 2-1.

The ice tilted in the Silvertips' favor during the first period as they put up 17 shots to the Chiefs' four, but Linus Vieillard stood tall in net and didn't let a single puck over the line to keep things even at 0-0 heading into the first intermission.

The next 20 minutes were much of the same, as Everett once again peppered the net with 16 shots to Spokane's seven. This time, two of those shots found the twine, with the first coming from Zackary Shantz at 2:54. Nolan Chastko and Jaxsin Vaughan earned the helpers on the play.

The Silvertips' second goal of the period was a true buzzer beater, as Brek Liske scored what ended up being the game-winning goal at 19:59 with help from Jesse Heslop and Shantz.

The third period was an even affair as both teams put up eight shots. Spokane broke through with 58 seconds remaining as Coco Armstrong scored his eighth of the season. Ethan Hughes was credited with the assist.

It wasn't enough in the end, as the Chiefs picked up their fourth-straight loss. They were outshot 41-19 and went 0-for-4 on the power play, but a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Up next, the Chiefs will return home for back-to-back games at Spokane Arena on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game is against the Swift Current Broncos at 7 p.m., while Saturday's contest is slated for 6 p.m. against the Tri-City Americans.

