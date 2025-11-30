Spokane Drops Third Straight, 4-1, to the Rockets
Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane Chiefs' Cohen Harris battles Kelowna Rockets' Harrison Boettiger and Rowan Guest
(Spokane Chiefs)
Spokane, WA - The Chiefs played host to the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night for the second time this week. Both teams entered the night on the back of a loss with the Chiefs falling to Kamloops Friday night and the Rockets losing to Tri-City.
It was a largely even first period but Kelowna broke the ice at 15:55 with Carson Wetsch scoring followed by Gojsic netting his 9th of the season at 16:54.
In the second period Spokane dominated possession and the shot count 17-8. The Chiefs looked to have scored their first of the game but it was ultimately ruled out due to a called goaltender interference.
Poletin added a third for Kelowna at 6:51 of the third period before Ethan Hughes scored his 4th of the season to pull one back for the home team.
McIsaac's long range shot deflected off Hughes and found its way to the net.
Wetsch scored an empty net goal at 18:21 to seal the 4-1 win for the Rockets.
Spokane's penalty kill was 5/5 while Esler made 25 saves in net for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs will play a midweek game in Everett on Wednesday before returning home next weekend for the Coors Light Seattle Kraken Trip Giveaway on Friday, December 5th.
The next day is the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Jubilant HollisterStier and HollisterStier Allergy on Saturday, December 6th. The Chiefs will be wearing specialty Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys that will be auctioned off to support The Spokesman Review Christmas Bureau.
