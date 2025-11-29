Vees Fall in Shootout

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees battled back from a slow start, scoring two in the third to tie the game, but ultimately fell 3-2 in a shootout to the visiting Vancouver Giants.

The Vees fall to 11-7-3-3 on the season with the loss.

Cameron Schmidt picked up the puck right off the opening faceoff and wired home a blocker-side shot just five seconds into the game to give the Giants the early 1-0 lead.

That would be all the scoring in the first period, a period that saw the Vees outshoot the Giants 16-10.

Vancouver pressured in the second period and eventually found some insurance at 8:42 when Tyus Sparks collected a loose puck in the slot and found the back of the net to make it 2-0 heading into the final frame.

The Vees found their legs in the third period sending waves of attacks up the ice but Kelton Pyne continued to stand tall in net for Vancouver.

It wasn't until Jacob Kvasnicka picked up a loose puck at the back post and roofed it at 7:17 of the third period, that the Vees were able to solve Pyne.

Penticton continued to press and eventually found the equalizer when Kvasnicka hit Ryden Evers with a pass all alone in front and Evers squeaked the puck short-side to even the game with just 2:45 remaining sending this game to overtime.

Overtime was exciting at the SOEC with plenty of rushes both ways but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Adam Titlbach was the lone goalscorer in the shootout giving the Giants the 3-2 victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 48

Giants- 27

Scoring:

Vees- Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers

Giants- Cameron Schmidt, Tyus Sparks

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/0

Giants- 0/1

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 25/27

Giants- Kelton Pyne - 46/48

Up Next: The Vees travel to Kamloops Saturday night to take on the Blazers for the first time. Puck drop is 6:00PM.







