Game Preview: Game 27 at Raiders
Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four matchups between the two eastern conference teams. The Tigers had a 3-0-1-0 record against the Raiders in the 2024-25 regular season. Gavin McKenna (2G, 5A) led the team with seven points in four games.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025) Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)
Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
15-6-3-2 17-1-4-0
Central - 2nd East Div. - 1st
East - 3rd East Conf. - 2nd
Home - 7-1-1-1 Home - 8-0-2-0
Away - 8-5-2-1 Away - 9-1-2-0
Last 10 - 5-1-2-2 Last 10 - 8-1-1-0
Streak - W3 Streak - W2
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Prince Albert
47-17-3-1 39-23-5-1
Central - 1st East Div. - 1st
East - 1st East Conf. - 4th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-9-4-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 25-7-2-0
Previous Game: The Tigers took down the Blades 9-3 on Friday, November 28th in the SaskTel Centre. Jonas Woo (2G, 2A) led the team with four points. Kade Stengrim, Liam Ruck, Carter Cunningham, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, and Ethan Neutens also found the back of net for the Tigers. Carter Casey had a great night in net on Friday night, stopping 31 of 34 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (28) GAA - Carter Casey (2.95)
Goals - Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford (13) Save % - Carter Casey (.896)
Assists - Markus Ruck (22) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)
PIMs - Cam Parr (32) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+24)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 23.1%
Penalty Kill: 79.2%
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 22 (9th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (T-4th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-8th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-8th)
First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-5th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +24 (2nd)
Bryce Pickford - +22 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.94 (10th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 8 (T-10th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Ethan Neutens 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Misha Volotovskii 250 Career Games Played 249 Career Games Played
Ethan Neutens 200 Career Games Played 196 Career Games Played
Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 147 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W VS Prince Albert - Wed. Dec 3 7:00PM (MST)
@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW @ Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 5 7:00PM (ST)
VS Calgary Hitmen 7-6 OTW VS Wenatchee - Sat. Dec 6 7:00PM (MST)
@ Red Deer Rebels 4-3 OTL VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 12 7:00PM (MST)
@ Calgary Hitmen 6-2 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)
