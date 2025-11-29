Game Preview: Game 27 at Raiders

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four matchups between the two eastern conference teams. The Tigers had a 3-0-1-0 record against the Raiders in the 2024-25 regular season. Gavin McKenna (2G, 5A) led the team with seven points in four games.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025) Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)

Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

15-6-3-2 17-1-4-0

Central - 2nd East Div. - 1st

East - 3rd East Conf. - 2nd

Home - 7-1-1-1 Home - 8-0-2-0

Away - 8-5-2-1 Away - 9-1-2-0

Last 10 - 5-1-2-2 Last 10 - 8-1-1-0

Streak - W3 Streak - W2

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

47-17-3-1 39-23-5-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 1st

East - 1st East Conf. - 4th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-9-4-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 25-7-2-0

Previous Game: The Tigers took down the Blades 9-3 on Friday, November 28th in the SaskTel Centre. Jonas Woo (2G, 2A) led the team with four points. Kade Stengrim, Liam Ruck, Carter Cunningham, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, and Ethan Neutens also found the back of net for the Tigers. Carter Casey had a great night in net on Friday night, stopping 31 of 34 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (28) GAA - Carter Casey (2.95)

Goals - Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford (13) Save % - Carter Casey (.896)

Assists - Markus Ruck (22) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)

PIMs - Cam Parr (32) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+24)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 23.1%

Penalty Kill: 79.2%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 22 (9th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (T-4th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-8th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-8th)

First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-5th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +24 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +22 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.94 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 8 (T-10th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Ethan Neutens 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Misha Volotovskii 250 Career Games Played 249 Career Games Played

Ethan Neutens 200 Career Games Played 196 Career Games Played

Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 147 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W VS Prince Albert - Wed. Dec 3 7:00PM (MST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW @ Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 5 7:00PM (ST)

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-6 OTW VS Wenatchee - Sat. Dec 6 7:00PM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 4-3 OTL VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 12 7:00PM (MST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 6-2 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)







