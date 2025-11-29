Game Preview: Vees at Blazers

Published on November 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees are on the road to Kamloops tonight where they will take on the Blazers for the first time. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

It's the first of three straight games between these two B.C. Division opponents.

The Vees (11-7-3-3) came out of the gates slow against the Giants last night but managed to score two in the third to send the game eventually to a shootout. The Giants would score the lone goal in the shootout to take a 3-2 victory. Jacob Kvasnicka and Ryden Evers scored for Penticton with AJ Reyelts stopping 25/27 shots he faced.

The Blazers enter the game 12-10-2-2 on the year. They defeated the Spokane Chiefs at home last night by a score of 5-4 and have won two straight games entering tonight's contest.

Following tonight's game the Vees are back in Kamloops next Friday before returning home to host the Blazers for the Teddy Bear toss Saturday, Dec. 6.

Vees Player to Watch: Ryden Evers: Evers registered his team high 13th goal last night to tie the game late against the Giants. He has picked up a point in eight of his last 10 games.

Fast Fact: AJ Reyelts crossed the 1,000 minutes played mark early in last night's game against Vancouver. He sits in a tie for third in the WHL with 10 wins this season.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the first of six meetings between the Vees and Blazers, including three straight between now and next Saturday.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 29 points (11g, 18a)

Ryden Evers- 26 points (13g, 13a)

Brady Birnie- 23 points (6g, 17a)

Brittan Alstead- 22 points (12g, 10a)

Nolan Stevenson- 17 points (2g, 15a)

Blazers

JP Hurlbert- 47 points (20g, 27a)

Nathan Behm- 39 points (15g, 24a)

Tommy Lafreniere- 31 points (17g, 14a)







Western Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.