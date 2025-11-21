Game Preview: Vees vs Giants

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees welcome the Vancouver Giants back to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night for a 7:00PM puck drop.

The Vees (10-7-3-2) fell 4-3 in overtime to the Edmonton Oil Kings last time out. Brittan Alstead struck twice in 16 seconds in the third period to tie the game and send it to the extra frame. Louie Wehmann scored the other goal.

The Giants enter the game 9-12-0-1 on the year. They picked up their first win in their last five contests last time out, taking down the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 on Wednesday night at home.

Following tonight's game the Vees host the Vancouver Giants once again at the SOEC on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:00PM.

Vees Player to Watch: Nolan Stevenson: Stevenson dished a beautiful pass to Louie Wehmann to open the Vees scoring on Tuesday against the Oil Kings. He has 17 points in 22 games this season.

Fast Fact: Jacob Kvasnicka is second in rookie powerplay goals in the WHL with six this season.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third matchup between these two this season. (Sept. 20, 5-1 Vees, Oct. 18, 4-3 SO Vees). They will play three more times this season following tonight with the next one taking place in one week back at the SOEC.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 26 points (9g, 17a)

Ryden Evers- 23 points (12g, 11a)

Brady Birnie- 22 points (5g, 17a)

Brittan Alstead- 21 points (12g, 9a)

Nolan Stevenson- 17 points (2g, 15a)

Giants

Cameron Schmidt- 32 points (15g, 17a)

Ryan Lin- 25 points (3g, 22a)

Ty Halaburda- 22 points (13g, 9a)







