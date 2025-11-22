Preview: Americans at Giants - November 22, 2025

Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and held on the rest of the way, picking up a 2-1 victory over the Regina Pats last night. Alexander Laing and Grady Martin scored three minutes apart in the first while Xavier Wendt turned in a stellar 38-save performance in the win. The victory ended a three-game slide for Tri-City and wrapped up their longest homestand of the season with a 3-2-1-0 record.

VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the secod of four meetings between the Americans and Giants in 2025-26. Tri-City hosted Vancouver 15 days ago, winning 5-2 at the Toyota Center. Connor Dale led the offensive attack that night with four assists. The Americans return to the LEC on January 9 before the season series wraps up on March 3 at the Toyota Center.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Record: 9-9-2-0 Record: 9-13-0-1

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 11th

Goals for: 56 Goals for: 59

Goals Against: 67 Goals Against: 72

Power Play: 20.6% (14/68) Power Play: 25.3% (20/79)

Penalty Kill: 70.5% (43/61) Penalty Kill: 66.7% (58/87)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (7-9-16) Cameron Schmidt (15-17-32)

Connor Dale (5-10-15) Ryan Lin (4-22-26)

Jake Gudelj (2-13-15) Ty Halaburda (14-9-23)

