Broncos Sign Gavin Harrison to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2009-born forward Gavin Harrison to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Harrison, a product of Cold Lake, Alberta, was selected by the Broncos in the 7th round (140th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The 5'10" right-shot forward has been playing this season with the Bonnyville Pontiacs (AJHL), where he has tallied 9 goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 19 games so far.
Harrison will be in the Broncos lineup this weekend against Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.
The Broncos welcome Gavin and the Harrison family to the organization.
