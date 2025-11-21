Preview: Americans vs Pats - November 21, 2025

Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Friday, November 21, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Southridge Dental Family Night

$5 Youth Tickets (Ages 3-15) available at the Toyota Center Box Office

LAST GAME: The Americans battled back to tie the game on four separate occassions but could never find the lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night. Tri-City received goals from Cruz Pavao (x2), Gavin Garland and Cash Koch, but Nathan Behm scored the overtime winner on a breakaway to fend off the comeback effort. It was the third straight one-goal loss on home ice for Tri-City.

VS REGINA: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Pats. Last season the Americans beat Regina 4-3 in a shootout at the Brandt Centre on November 20. Tri-City last hosted Regina at the Toyota Center February 24, 2024, a 5-3 Americans win. The Americans have won the last six meetings against Regina on home ice, with their last defeat coming on November 21, 2009, a 7-1 final score.

Team Comparison

TRI-CITY AMERICANS REGINA PATS

Record: 8-9-1-0 RECORD: 9-10-2-1

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals for: 50 Goals for: 83

Goals Against: 61 Goals Against: 83

Power Play: 22.2% (14/63) Power Play: 25.3% (24/95)

Penalty Kill: 68.5% (37/54) Penalty Kill: 73.1% (57/78)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (7-8-15) Caden Brown (16-9-25)

Connor Dale (5-10-15) Keets Fawcett (15-9-24)

Jake Gudelj (2-12-14) Julien Maze (10-12-22)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: Jake Gudelj #19 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

