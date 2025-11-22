Xavier Wendt Shines As Americans Take Down Regina, 2-1

Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (9-9-2-0) goaltender Xavier Wendt turned in a stellar 38-save performance to backstop his team to a 2-1 win over the Regina Pats (9-11-2-1) Friday night.

The game had a quick pace right from the drop of the puck as both teams had numerous scoring chances in the opening minutes. Despite the fast pace, it took over 13 minutes to get the opening goal.

Charlie Elick fired the puck toward the net from the right point where it was deflected by Alexander Laing. The puck also bounced off a Regina defenseman and into the net, giving Laing his second of the year and Tri-City a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later the Americans added to their lead on a similar play. Dylan LeBret took a pass at the right point and threw the puck on net. Pats goaltender Matthew Hutchison made the save, but Grady Martin jumped on the rebound to extend the lead to 2-0. Tomas Racz assisted on both goals.

After killing off a Regina power play late in the period Tri-City carried their 2-0 lead into the intermission, outshooting Regina 16-8.

The middle frame belonged to the Pats as they heavily outplayed and out chanced the Americans for most of the second period. Thanks to the play of Xavier Wendt, and a few open-net misses by Regina, Tri-City continued to lead 2-0 heading into the third.

Regina continued to pour on the pressure in the third, outshooting Tri-City 14-5 over the final 20 minutes. That included a 36-second five-on-three power play for the Pats late in regulation, but the penalty killing unit held strong to keep the 2-1 lead in place.

The Pats pulled Hutchison for the extra attacker with two minutes left in the game, but the Americans continued to fend off their push, eventually running out the clock for a 2-1 win.

The win snapped Tri-City's three-game losing streak. They now travel up to Vancouver for a 7:00 puck drop against the Vancouver Giants (9-13-0-1) Saturday night.

Announced attendance was 3,533.







