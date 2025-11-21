Game Preview: Game 23 at Rebels

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of eight matchups between the two central division clubs this season. The Tigers went 4-4-0-0 against the Rebels in the 2024-25 regular season. Gavin McKenna (4G, 16A) led the team with 20 points in eight games against Red Deer last season.

2024-25 Season Series:

Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

12-6-3-1 7-11-1-2

Central - 2nd Central - 5th

East - 4th East - 11th

Home - 6-1-1-1 Home - 3-7-0-0

Away - 6-5-2-0 Away - 4-4-1-2

Last 10 - 4-2-3-1 Last 10 - 5-3-1-1

Streak - W1 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 1st East - 9th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hitmen 6-2 on Wednesday, November 19 in the Scotiabank Saddledome. Kadon McCann (2G), Markus Ruck (2G), and Bryce Pickford (2A) all had two points on the night. Kade Stengrim and Josh Van Mulligen also found the back of the net for the Tigers on Wednesday. Carter Casey played great in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (24) GAA - Carter Casey (3.03)

Goals - Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford (11) Save % - Carter Casey (.890)

Assists - Markus Ruck (19) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)

PIMs - Cam Parr (28) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford & Jonas Woo (+19)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 23.2%

Penalty Kill: 82.8%

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Calgary Hitmen 6-2 W VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Nov 22 7:00PM (MST)

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 OTL @ Calgary Hitmen - Sun. Nov 23 4:00PM (MST)

@ Regina Pats 4-3 OTW @ Saskatoon Blades - Fri. Nov 28 7:00PM (ST)

VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 L @ Prince Albert - Sat. Nov 29 7:00PM (ST)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 SOL VS Prince Albert - Wed. Dec 3 7:00PM (MST)







