Vees Collect Home Win Against Giants
Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees came out of the gates flying, scoring three in the first, leading to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Giants.
The Vees climb to 11-7-3-2 on the season with the win and sit third in the Western Conference standings.
Brady Birnie struck just 31 seconds in after taking a drop pass from Callum Stone and firing a shot short-side glove to make it 1-0. Diego Johnson found the back of the net for his ninth of the season on a breakaway to make the score 2-0 just 3:14 in and chased Giants goaltender Burke Hood from the game. Sean Burick picked up his first WHL point with an assist on the Johnson goal.
The Vees would add to their lead when Jacob Kvasnicka drove up the ice and deked around a defender going in alone on goal and roofing one backhand for his 10th of the season to make it 3-0 after one.
There was no scoring in the second period despite Penticton dominating offensive zone time so the game went to the final frame with the Vees up 3-0.
Louie Wehmann would find the back of the net, deflecting a point shot from Burick, to make it 4-0 at 5:58 of the period. Kash Alger-East picked up the secondary assist for his first WHL point.
The Giants would battle back and tighten the game up at 8:28 when defenceman Ryan Lin wired home a one-timer past AJ Reyelts to make it 4-1.
Vancouver would edge a little closer striking on the powerplay with a five-hole shot from Ty Halaburda for his 14th of the year.
That would be as close as the Giants would get as the Vees skated away with a 4-2 victory on home ice.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 33
Giants- 31
Scoring:
Vees- Brady Birnie, Diego Johnson, Jacob Kvasnicka, Louie Wehmann
Giants- Ryan Lin, Ty Halaburda
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/2
Giants- 1/4
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 29/31
Giants- Burke Hood - 0/2, Kelton Pyne - 29/31
Up Next: The Vees stay home to once again host the Giants on Friday, Nov. 28 for Indigenous Night at the SOEC.
