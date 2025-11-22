Tigers Fall, 4-3, to Rebels in Shootout

Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Rebels for the first of eight matchups this season on Friday night in the Marchant Crane Centrium. The Tigers were 4-4-0-0 against the Rebels in the 2024-25 regular season.

While the game started slow for both clubs, both going without a shot for the first 5:00 of the game, it did not stay that way as the scoring picked up quickly. The Tigers opened the scoring 7:49 into the first period with a goal from Bryce Pickford. Pickford's 12th of the year was a quick snap shot from the blue line to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Carter Cunningham and Misha Volotovskii connected for the assists on Pickford's goal. Just 0:42 seconds later at 8:31 Dayton Reschny doubled the lead for the Tabbies. Cam Parr sent a shot out front and Reschny kept digging to put the puck in the net before a whistle. Ethan Neutens picked up the secondary assist. The Rebels answered back with two 4-on-4 goals in quick succession to tie the game. The first came at 10:22 from Nate Yellowaga. The second goal came just 0:24 later from Samuel Drancak. The Tigers outshot their opponent 12-7 and went into the first intermission tied 2-2.

The two teams traded quick pairs of goals in the first frame, and they continued the trend of trading goals in the second period. Red Deer grabbed the first tally of the period at 9:05 as the Tigers scored an own goal off of a misplay from the corner. Talon Brigley was credited with the goal for the Rebels. Medicine Hat took the momentum back with a goal from Kadon McCann at 10:40. McCann had a beautiful deflection goal for the second game in a row. This time off of a point shot from Veeti Väisänen for his seventh goal of the year. The Tigers seemed to take the lead later in the period with a goal from Gavin Kor, but the goal was waved off so the teams stayed tied 3-3. The two teams traded momentum and neither team was giving an inch as they were tied 12-12 for shots in the second period, and 3-3 on the scoreboard at the second intermission.

Red Deer and Medicine Hat stayed locked head-to-head until the very end as they once again were even with 10 shots on goal each in the second frame. The central division rivalry was alive and well in the Centrium tonight as big hits and post-whistle scrums made Friday's matchup high-flying until the end. Both teams continued to finish their checks and generate high-danger scoring chances, but goaltending and defence came out on top in both ends. The score remained tied at 3-3 at the end of the third period, and the Tigers went into their seventh overtime in 11 games. Red Deer maintained possession for most of the overtime period, but only managed to put one shot on goal. The Tigers played great defence, keeping the Rebels to the outside, and picking up some puck possession time of their own, and ending the overtime period with one shot on goal. Medicine Hat went into their second shootout of the year, but the Rebels were able to end it with two quick goals. The Tigers managed to pick up a point with a 4-3 shootout loss in Red Deer.

Jordan Switzer got the nod in net for the Tigers. He had a great night in net, making some big saves to keep the game tied towards the end. He stopped 27 of 30 shots on the night.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Beckett hamilton (1G) - Red Deer

Samuel Drancak (1G, 1A) - Red Deer

Bryce Pickford (1G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Gavin Kor

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, November 22nd to take on the Calgary Hitmen in Co-op Place. Saturday's game is Tigers Fight Cancer Night presented by CF Industries. Tigers Fight Cancer Hoodies will be for sale in the team store, and custom wrapped sticks will be available for auction at https://www.32auctions.com/tigersfightcancer2025







