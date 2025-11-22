T-Birds Vanquish Victoria

KENT, Wash. -Coster Dunn recorded a hat trick, Antonio Martorana chipped in with four assists and the Seattle Thunderbirds outscored the Victoria Royals, 7-4, Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. It was the Thunderbirds third win on their current six game homestand. Seattle returns to the ShoWare Center ice Saturday to take on the Regina pats at 6:05 p.m.

The line of Dunn, Martorana and Brock England combined for ten points in the win with four goals and six assists. "Our line's been playing really well together," remarked Dunn postgame. "We're starting to build some chemistry. Now the pucks are starting to go in the back of the net, which feels good, and we're winning games. We want to keep it rolling."

After Victoria started the scoring with a power play goal at 4:44 of the first period, Seattle (9-8-2-0) responded four minutes later with Dunn's first of the night, assisted by Tai Riley and Vanek Popil. Two minutes later T-Birds captain Braeden Cootes struck on the power play to give Seattle the lead. Martorana and Radim Mrtka earned the assists.

The Thunderbirds closed out the first period scoring on a Colton Gerrior goal at 12:48. The lone assist went to Brendan Rudolph.

"I thought, despite the rollercoaster of a game, we stayed on our path and that's a sign of maturity," said head coach Matt O'Dette.

The teams traded power play goals in period two with the T-Birds getting Matej Pekar's seventh of the season at 5:03 and the Royals responding at 11:06. The Royals made it a one goal game at 6:34 of the third period, scoring once again with the man advantage.

Midway through the final period the team's traded goals 17 seconds apart. Dunn tallied his second of the game at 9:56 and Victoria responded at 10:13

The Thunderbirds restored their two-goal cushion with England scoring at 14:47 with Dunn and Martorana assisting. Dunn completed his hat trick, scoring into an empty net while shorthanded at 19:24 off another Martorana helper.

"We're scoring in several different ways," commented O'Dette of his team's recent offensive production. "It's different guys each night, which makes it hard for opponents to pin a line down."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

This was the second hat trick of Dunn's WHL/T-Birds career. He had three goals and an assist last March 21st in Spokane.

Martorana has 20 points in his last twelve games on 9 goals and 11 assists. Since returning from the U17 World Hockey Challenge, England has eight points (3g, 5a) in three games.

Earlier in the day former T-Birds goalie Thomas Milic was recalled from the AHL by the NHL's Winnipeg Jets. Milic was the playoff MVP of the T-Birds 2023 WHL championship team.







