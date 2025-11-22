Rockets Fall to Silvertips, 6-3

Published on November 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips' Nolan Chastko versus Kelowna Rockets' Carson Wetsch

The Kelowna Rockets saw their points streak come to an end on Friday night, falling 6-3 to the Everett Silvertips at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna struck early for the third straight home game, with Hayden Paupanekis (5) opening the scoring at 3:32. The Montreal Canadiens draft pick walked into the slot off the rush and wired a high blocker-side shot past Anders Miller to make it 1-0.

Everett responded quickly. The Silvertips tied the game on a net-front finish from Jaxsin Vaughan, then added a shorthanded marker from Carter Bear to swing momentum. A power-play goal from Rylan Gould extended Everett's lead to three before Owen Folstrom (4) pulled Kelowna back within one on a breakaway at 17:58, making it 3-2 after an eventful first period.

The second frame proved to be the difference. Everett struck three times, Bear with his second of the night, followed by goals from Zackary Shantz and Landon DuPont, pushing the Silvertips ahead 6-2 and ending the night for starter Josh Banini after 23:31 of action. Harrison Boettiger entered in relief and was outstanding, stopping 28 of 29 shots the rest of the way to steady the Rockets.

In the third, Hiroki Gojsic (8) cut into the deficit with a breakaway finish at 1:46, but Kelowna couldn't inch any closer as Everett locked down defensively to secure the win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Everett 42 | Kelowna 26

Power Play: Everett 1/5 | Kelowna 0/6

Faceoffs: Kelowna 36 | Everett 32

UP NEXT

The Rockets look to rebound tomorrow night in one of the most anticipated games of the year; Teddy Bear Toss Night, Saturday at 6:05 p.m. vs. the Portland Winterhawks. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears, which will be donated to Kelowna General Hospital following the first Rockets goal. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.

