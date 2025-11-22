Broncos Push Blades to the Wire But Can't Find Late Equalizer

The Swift Current Broncos came up just short on Friday night, falling 3-2 to the Saskatoon Blades at the SaskTel Centre in the third meeting between the two teams this season.

Saskatoon opened the scoring early when Cooper Williams struck on the power play at 1:35, finishing a setup from Tristen Doyle and Hunter Laing. The Broncos answered midway through the period when Jaxen Gauchier tipped home a shot in front, assisted by Jackson Gillespie and Parker Rondeau, but the Blades regained the lead at 13:42 on a goal from Dominik Petr, with Brayden Klimpke and Tyler Parr collecting assists.

The second period was controlled by the Blades, who outshot Swift Current 18-2 and kept the Broncos pinned in their own zone for long stretches. Despite the pressure, the Broncos held firm defensively and killed off three penalties, including a crucial minute and a half of 5-on-3 time. Their determination was rewarded late in the frame when Blades' goaltender misplayed a puck off the back wall, knocking it off his own post and leaving it sitting in the crease for Anthony Wilson to tap in at 15:46, tying the game 2-2 heading to the third.

Saskatoon took the lead for good at 9:17 of the final period when Tyrone Sobry scored the eventual game-winner, set up by Tyler Parr and Rowan Calvert. Swift Current pushed back hard in the final minutes, earning a power play and pulling the goalie to create a 6-on-4 advantage. They nearly tied the game on a one-timer from Jace McFaul, but his stick snapped on the shot, sending the puck wide and draining valuable seconds. The Broncos managed a few shots in the final seconds, but the equalizer never came.

Saskatoon outshot Swift Current 35-15, while the Broncos finished 0-for-4 on the power play and the Blades went 1-for-5. Swift Current did hold the edge in faceoffs, winning 27 to Saskatoon's 21. Broncos goaltender Aiden Eskit was a standout, stopping 32 of 35 shots and making several key saves to keep the game within reach.

The loss drops the Broncos to 8-12-1-0 on the season. They'll look to rebound quickly as they head to Moose Jaw for a matchup with the Warriors on Saturday, November 22 at Temple Gardens Centre.







