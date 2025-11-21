Manitoba Tough: Carels Brings Measured, Mature Game to 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Prince George, B.C. - Carson Carels comes across much older than he actually is- on the ice and in person.

It's a point of pride for the 17-year-old Prince George Cougars alternate captain, who stands as one of the most highly-touted blueliners in an NHL Draft class stacked with elite defencemen.

Carels is one of 10 rearguards (four of whom have developed in the WHL) to earn an 'A' rating from NHL Central Scouting in the agency's preliminary rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

But he's not sweating the competition.

"Obviously, you want to compare yourself, but you can't, because everyone in this draft is a little different," Carels said. "I think just my game is a little different than everyone else's, and I'm happy with how I play and happy with how I carry myself.

I just play a more mature, two-way game than a lot of people my age. (I) just always like being on both ends of the ice."

Carels has worked on small, defensive details within his game with Cougars associate coach and former NHL bench boss Jim Playfair.

Even going back to his call-up appearances as a 15-year-old affiliated player in 2023-24, Carels has quickly earned the trust of his coaches.

"His skating jumps right at you," Cougars Head Coach Mark Lamb said. "It doesn't take long to see everything that he can do- his skating, his skills, his puck handling, you know, it doesn't take long, a few shifts. And when you can put that all together with players like that. He's very coachable. He wants to learn, and you don't have to tell him two or three times. He gets it. With most of the kids coming up, they're all offensively gifted. They all have that. But the special quality that Carson has is that he really buys into playing away from the puck.

I'm putting him in a category that's pretty special. Since I've been coaching, I haven't had a player this young that can do so much and be a leader at such a young age."

That's high praise coming from a coach who has seen star youngsters like Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks) and Riley Heidt (Minnesota Wild) snapped up in the early rounds of the NHL Draft in recent years.

Carels is on pace to double his numbers from his rookie season with five goals and 16 assists for 21 points in 21 games (including eight multipoint efforts).

He ranks fourth in overall points on the Cougars and is tied for sixth in scoring among all WHL blueliners.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defender is also among the youngest alternate captains in the league.

Lamb says Carels has shown immense leadership on the back end- and it became truly apparent just how much he meant to the club when he was playing in the Cats' top four as a 16-year-old in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Carels netted a goal and three assists in a seven-game first-round series against the rival Portland Winterhawks, highlighted by a one-goal, one-assist effort in a 5-4 double overtime loss (which stands as the longest playoff game in team history).

He had just two days to digest the difficult playoff exit before making tracks for Toronto, and later, Texas, to join Canada for the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he added a goal in seven games en route to a gold medal.

"I went down there and I watched him play," Lamb added. "He played great. He's just one of those guys that can fit into any team and play a really good role- and that's what he did. He went down there. He played more of a defensive role, you know, penalty kill role. The coaches really respect the guy."

Carels also picked up one assist and a +4 rating in four games at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, though he was injured late in the tournament.

Now, he'll turn his attention to the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge- the event where Matthew Shaefer emerged as the frontrunner for first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Last year, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge helped Matthew Schaefer become the No. 1 pick.

The Cypress River, Man. product is one of nine WHLers headed to the showcase.

"When I got the call that I was going to the Prospects games, I thought it was just amazing, because you're playing the USA again and I mean, those games never get old," Carels added. "I've had a big connection with some of those guys like Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants) and Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL) from over in the O. It's always nice to get together with those guys, but then while you're getting together, you're playing the USA twice. Those are the things I'm really looking forward to."

The CHL and U.S. NTDP square off on November 25 and 26 in Calgary and Lethbridge, Alta.

TSN will carry the games for Canadian viewers, while fans in the U.S. and worldwide can stream the action for free on Victory+.







