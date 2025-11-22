Game Preview: Cougars vs. Oil Kings

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars aim for a season high fifth victory in a row as they conclude their five-game home-stand tonight against the league-leading Edmonton Oil Kings at 6:00 pm. Tonight also marks Cougars Fight Cancer Night. The team will don speciality Black and Pink jerseys, and there is a Mega 50/50 Jackpot with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000.

vs. OIL KINGS: Tonight marks the one and only meeting of the 2025-2026 season between the Prince George Cougars and the Edmonton Oil Kings.. The last time the two teams met was on Saturday, November 30, 2024, when the Cougars fell 5-0 to Edmonton. Tonight marks the first time the Edmonton Oil Kings visit CN Centre since December 27, 2023 - a span of 696 days.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 22/2025 - vs. Edmonton

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

November 30/2024 - at Edmonton (5-0 EDM)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (17) - Terik Parascak

Assists (21) - Brock Souch, Kooper Gizowski

Points (33) - Terik Parascak, Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (35) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+12) - Brock Souch

Wins (11) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.47) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.915) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

Bauer Dumanski is 11 points away from 100 career points

Lee Shurgot is 5 points away from 50 career points

Jett Lajoie is 3 games away from 150 career games

Kayden Lemire is 12 games away from 100 career games

Terik Parascak is 12 goals away from 100 career goals

Corbin Vaughan is 11 games away from 150 career games

Carson Carels is 11 games away from 100 career games

Carson Carels is 1 assist away from 50 career assists

WHO'S HOT:

Terik Parascak has points in 4 straight games (6-2-8); 7 of his last 8 (9-4-12)

Josh Ravensbergen has won 3 straight games; 5 of his last 6

Cole Hajt has goals in 2 of his last 4 games (2)

Carson Carels has points 3 of his last 4 games (1-4-5); 5 of his last 7 (2-8-10)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, November 22 vs Edmonton Oil Kings, 6:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, November 28 at Wenatchee Wild, 7:00 pm, Town Toyota Centre

Saturday, November 28 at Tri-City Americans, 6:05 pm, Toyota Centre

Wednesday, December 3 at Kelowna Rockets, 7:05 pm, Prospera Place

Friday, December 5 at Victoria Royals, 7:05 pm, Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Sunday, December 7 at Victoria Royals, 2:05 pm, Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Friday, December 12 vs Kamloops Blazers, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Saturday, December 13 vs Kamloops Blazers, 6:00 pm, CN Centre

COUGARS NEWS AND NOTES:

THRU 22: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight's contest with an 15-7-0-0 record through 22 games in the 2025-26 season. The team enters with the WHL's best power-play numbers, operating at 37.2% (32-86), and lead the Western Conference in penalty kill numbers at 84.2%. Tonight's contest against the Oil Kings marks the third meeting for the Cougars against a Central Division opponent.

LAST GAME: The Cougars upped their win-streak to four with a 6-2 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, November 21st, at CN Centre. Dmitri Yakutsenak led the way for the Cougars, netting his first career hat-trick, while Kooper Gizowski also compiled three helpers. Alexander Levshyn was stellar in goal, making 24 saves on 26 shots in his first start since October 25.

PARASCAK CLIMING HISTORY BOOKS: Terik Parascak now ranks in the top 10 in almost every single offensive statistic. He ranks in the top 10 in goals, points, game winning goals, and plus/minus. Parascak ranks 9th all-time in points (220), 9th all-time in goals (88), 7th all-time in assists (132), and third all-time in plus/minus (+70).

CARELS TO TEAM CHL: On Tuesday, October 28th, defenceman Carson Carels was named to Team CHL for the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game in Lethbridge, AB and Calgary, AB. This marks the third straight season the Cougars have put a player into the Team CHL Top Prospect's Game. The games are scheduled for November 25th at the Scotiabank Saddledome and November 26th at the visitlethbridge.com arena.

THE GIZZER: Kooper Gizowski is currently putting together a 20-year-old season to remember. The former Lethbridge Hurricane enters tonight's game tied for the lead in team scoring with 33 points (12-21-33) in 22 games. The Edmonton, AB product compiled 35 (17-18-35) in 63 games with the Hurricanes last year. Gizowski was claimed by the Cougars off WHL waivers.

ON A RUN: It has been a busy workload for goaltender and San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen. The North Vancouver product has already appeared in 17 of the 22 games this season, where he owns a record of 11-6-0-0, along with a 2.73 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage. He ranks 5th in the WHL in save percentage, and 2nd in the league in wins.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series.

Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay

Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks).







Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.