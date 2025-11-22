Silvertips Collect Hundreds of Donations for Undie Sunday

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have collected hundreds of donations of underwear and other warm garments to benefit local underprivileged families ahead of the holiday season.

An annual tradition in Everett hockey, Undie Sunday is proudly presented by Leavitt Group Northwest Insurance to help generate donations for children and families in need. This season, the Silvertips welcomed 5,249 fans to their 3-2 overtime win over the Kelowna Rockets and collected over 30 bags of donations, resulting in over 600 pounds worth of clothing and garments. Those donations have been distributed to Clothes for Kids, a Lynnwood-based non-profit; Esther's Place, a women's shelter in downtown Everett; and a myriad of other homeless shelters around Everett.

The Silvertips organization remains continually blown away by the generosity of our fans, and we appreciate the support of Undie Sunday year after year. We sincerely thank everyone who participated for their gracious donations and for embodying the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Clothes for Kids provides free wardrobes for students, boosting confidence and willingness to learn. They have supported Snohomish County and Northshore school districts since 1984. More information can be found here.

Esther's Place is dedicated to creating a safe, warm, and clean place for women leading difficult lives to find a welcoming community and hot meals during the day. They play a pivotal role in finding them safe, permanent, and sustainable housing. More information can be found here .







