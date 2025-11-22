Warriors Look to Rebound against Broncos

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking to break their winless streak after falling to the Brandon Wheat Kings at home on Tuesday.

After taking a commanding two-goal lead early in the first period, the Warriors fell after the Brandon Wheat Kings tallied three unanswered goals in the third period of Tuesday's game. This loss marks the team's third loss in a row.

In three previous meetings with the Broncos this season, the Warriors have recorded a win, an overtime loss, and, most recently, a shootout loss.

Captain Lynden Lakovic continues to lead the team and the league with 18 goals. Landen McFadden sits second on the team in scoring with eight goals and 23 points. Aiden Ziprick rounds out the team's top three with five goals and 21 points.

Since his return from Team Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge, Colt Carter has recorded four assists through three games played. Three of Carter's assists came in the Tuesday night loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Last night, the Swift Current Broncos fell to the Saskatoon Blades, bringing their record to 8-11-1.

After being inducted into the Moose Jaw Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame last night, alumni Kyle Brodziak and Johnny Boychuk will be honoured in a special pregame ceremony. Doors for the game open at 5 pm and puck drops at 6 pm. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. For those who can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.