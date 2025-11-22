Silvertips Earn 13th-Straight Road Win with 6-3 Dub over Kelowna

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips made it a baker's dozen straight road wins by doubling up the Kelowna Rockets 6-3 at Prospera Place Friday night.

Everett allowed the first goal of the game 3:32 into play as Hayden Paupanekis buried a partial breakaway goal. The Tips responded within a minute and a half, as a Hunter Rudolph shot off the post generated a rebound for Jaxsin Vaughan as he potted his fifth goal of the season. Carter Bear netted a shorthanded breakaway goal at 11:07 to give the Silvertips a lead they would not relinquish.

Rylan Gould banged in a rebound goal on the powerplay at 14:46 in the first period, his fourth goal as a Silvertip. Kelowna would bring themselves within one before period's end, as Owen Folstrom converted off a turnover along the boards.

Everett provided separation early in the second period, as Bear wired home his second of the night and seventh on the season 1:30 into the frame. A Zackary Shantz redirection goal 3:31 into the period chased Kelowna netminder Josh Banini from the crease and gave Everett a 5-2 lead.

Landon DuPont cashed in his second goal of the season on the rebound at 7:48, completing the Silvertips' scoring. Hiroki Gojsic scored a breakaway goal for Kelowna 1:46 into the third, but the Silvertips cruised the rest of the way for a 6-3 victory. Everett improved to 18-2-3 with the win, tops in the Western Conference.

Anders Miller stopped 23 of 26 in the win, his fifth as a Silvertip.







