Game Day Hub: November 22 at Kelowna

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks continue their trip through British Columbia with a visit to Prospera Place, where they'll face the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets at 6:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Prospera Place - Kelowna, BC.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Last Time Out

Portland jumped out fast, scoring 26 seconds in on a Carter Sotheran shot through traffic before doubling the lead when Nathan Brown forced a turnover and set up Jake Gustafson for a 2-0 advantage. Alex Weiermair later weaved through the Blazers' defense to find Ryan Miller for a 3-0 lead, though Kamloops cut into it late to make it 3-1 after one.

The Hawks kept rolling in the second, with Nathan Free burying his team-leading seventh power-play goal, and Tyson Yaremko scoring in his first game back from injury to stretch the lead to 5-1. Kamloops answered once, but Gustafson struck again off a rebound to restore a four-goal cushion for a 6-2 lead through two.

In the third, Tommy Lafreniere brought the Blazers closer, but Gustafson completed his first WHL hat trick on a one-timer set up by Brown. Nathan Behm added a late goal for Kamloops, but the Winterhawks held strong for a 7-4 win.

Rocket Report

The Winterhawks and Rockets meet for the first time this season as Portland looks to build on its strong recent record in the matchup, having held the edge in wins over the past five years. Last season, the teams faced each other four times and split the series evenly, each earning two wins and two losses.

Kelowna enters tonight's contest with a 9-7-3-1 record and is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Friday. Despite the setback, the Rockets have earned at least one point in each of their last five games, placing them in a tie with the Spokane Chiefs for sixth in the Western Conference with 22 points.

Portland can expect the home team to come out firing, as the Rockets are hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss game, meaning the first goal will unleash a storm of stuffed animals from the stands.

Gustafson's Goal Surge

Portland center Jake Gustafson recorded his first Western Hockey League hat trick last night in the Winterhawks' 7-4 win over the Kamloops Blazers. In his rookie campaign, Gustafson has totaled 16 points (9G, 7A), including three power-play goals and two game-winners. The San Jose native ranks seventh on the team in points, sits third in scoring, and is one of just a handful of players to appear in all 23 games this season.

#39 Returns

Winterhawks assistant captain Tyson Yaremko slotted back into the lineup on Friday night for the first time in 325 days after sustaining a season-ending injury in December 2024. The Saskatoon native delivered a storybook moment in his return, wasting no time before lighting the lamp in his first game back.

Before his injury, Yaremko was in the midst of a career year, tallying 14 goals and 16 assists in just 35 games during the 2024 season. The overager was named to Portland's 2025 leadership group on October 13, with his presence felt throughout his recovery as he continued to lead off the ice while working his way back to join his teammates.

Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

