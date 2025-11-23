Warriors Buck Broncos for Win on Hall of Fame Saturday

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors put an end to their three-game winless streak with a victory over the Swift Current Broncos at the Hangar on Hall of Fame Saturday.

In the first period, the Warriors took the first lead of the game with a goal off the stick of Mathieu Lajoie. Lajoie's goal came as a result of a rebound after Brady Ness made a strong individual effort to gain the zone to give the Warriors a chance to strike.

After a myriad of penalties in the first period, the Warriors had gone three for three on the penalty kill. The Warriors also had two opportunities on the man advantage.

Midway through the second period, while on four-on-four following matching minor penalties to Moose Jaw's Landen McFadden and Noah Kosick, the Broncos tallied their first goal of the game to tie the score at one.

Less than two minutes later, off a feed from Colt Carter, Connor Schmidt put the Warriors back in the driver's seat. They carried the one-goal lead into the second intermission.

To start the third period, Pavel McKenzie potted a power-play goal following a tripping call to Swift Current's Zach Pantelakis. The Warriors had a late opportunity at five on three following nearly concurrent minor penalties to Carter Moen and Trae Wilke.

The Broncos tallied one goal late in the game to attempt to tie, but they couldn't complete the comeback to force extra minutes, and the game ended three to two.

In net for the Warriors, Chase Wutzke made 30 saves on 32 shots. Across the ice, Joey Rocha made 30 saves on 33 shots. The Warriors went one for five on the power play and three for three on the penalty kill.

The Warriors hit the road this week for games on Thursday and Friday in Alberta. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo. The pregame show for both games starts at 7:40 pm, Saskatchewan time.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

