Oil Kings Finish B.C. Trip with Hard Fought Loss to Prince George
Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Prince George, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are headed back to Alberta with a 4-2-0-0 record on their six-game B.C. road trip after a 3-2 loss to Prince George on Saturday night.
It was hard fought battle from puck drop in this one in the battle of the B.C. Division leaders and the Central Division leading Oil Kings.
However, it was a pair of first period powerplay goals that seemed to be the difference as Terik Parascak and Aiden Foster both scored powerplay goals in the first period. Although those were split as Miroslav Holinka scored a shorthanded marker on the second powerplay to tie the game 1-1 before Foster's goal.
Edmonton continued to go back and forth with the Cougars responded again, courtesy of Landon Hanson's 10th goal of the year to make it 2-2.
The Oil Kings outshot the Cougars 25-16 through the second and third period, but were unable to get another one by Joshua Ravensbergen. The go-ahead marker for Prince George came late in the second from Corbin Vaughan on a shot from distance that got through traffic.
In the end, Edmonton outshot the Cougars 30-24 and the powerplay was 0-for-2 while the penalty kill was 1-for-3.
The Oil Kings are back in action on Friday in Red Deer.
