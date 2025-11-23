Martin Conquers the Royals with Filthy Backhand Overtime Winner

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs played host to the visiting Victoria Royals on Saturday night in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 10,453 fans. Over 50 schools and 4,000+ area elementary schools and students, staff, and parents were in attendance for the first school night of the season in Spokane.

On the ice, the first period was a stagnated affair with both teams struggling to find their offense. Victoria managed seven shots to just four for the Chiefs, but it was Coco Armstrong netting the breakthrough at 18:22 on the break away. Armstrong picked up the puck at the blue line and drove forward towards the attack zone before firing it near post for his 7th of the season.

Both teams were 0/1 on the power play in the first and again in a scoreless second period.

Linus Vieillard had a shutout bid spoiled at 5:26 of the third thanks to a scrappy goal from Caleb Matthews.

60 minutes was not enough to separate the sides as the game would go to overtime.

Just 35 seconds in, it was Winnipeg Jets' prospect Owen Martin with the nasty backhand winner. Sam Oremba and Rhett Sather provided the assists as the bench mobbed Martin after the score.

Martin's 4th of the season was his third game winning goal this year and Spokane's 5th victory in overtime or a shootout. Linus Vieillard was outstanding in net once again, only allowing one goal on 27 shots, earning first star of the game.

The Chiefs will be back in action Wednesday of next week for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway against the Kelowna Rockets. Chase Harrington and Mathis Preston will miss the game as they participate in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Spokane will travel up to Kamloops on Friday, November 28 and will play Kelowna for the second time at home in a week next Saturday for Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs Night.







