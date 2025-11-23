Hawks Drop Tight Battle to Rockets

Published on November 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Cole Slobodian netted his first goal of the season as the Hawks fell 2-1 in Kelowna on Saturday night.

Game #24: Portland (1) vs. Kelowna (2)

SOG: POR (31) - KEL (25)

PP: POR (0/5) - KEL (1/2)

Saves: Štěbeták (23) - Boettiger (30)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

KEL - Tomas Poletin (12) from Tij Iginla and Mazden Leslie (power play)

KEL - Mazden Leslie (3) from Carson Wetsch and Will Sharpe

POR - Cole Slobodian (1) from Ryan Miller

GAME SUMMARY:

Kelowna opened the scoring tonight at Prospera Place with a tic-tac-toe power-play strike that sent the teddy bears flying as the Rockets took a 1-0 lead 6:32 into the game.

Mazden Leslie added a second tally in his 300th career WHL game to give the home team a two-goal cushion. Nathan Free appeared to pull one back with a hard solo effort, dancing around a defender and wiring a wrist shot into the net, but the goal was overturned moments later as replay showed the puck snuck through the twine rather than crossing cleanly.

Portland finally broke through on its 28th shot of the night, as Ryan Miller found Cole Slobodian alone at the blue line and the defenseman ripped a no-doubt shot to the back of the net to pull the Hawks within one.

Despite a late surge of chances in the third, Kelowna netminder Harrison Boettiger stood tall and shut the door on a potential Portland comeback, as the Hawks ultimately fell 2-1.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home for a day-after-Thanksgiving matinee showdown with the Regina Pats. Puck drop set for 3 p.m. at the Glass Palace.

-

