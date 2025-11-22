Raiden LeGall Building "LeWall" of Support for Mental Health

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips netminder Raiden LeGall is building a wall of support for mental health- brick by brick.

"Mental health is extremely important to me because it affects my everyday life, my well-being, and the people around me like my family and friends," LeGall said. "When mental health challenges come up, many people hide what they're going through and you never truly know what someone might be dealing with. That's why I believe it's so important to talk about it and reach out for help, whether it's to friends, family, or other support resources. Keeping everything inside only makes things harder."

LeGall has partnered with the Everett Silvertips Booster Club and Bricks and Minifigs South Everett in selling shirts and hoodies with a special Bricks and Minifigs-inspired design, with proceeds split between Camp Erin based in Washington state and Eden Health Care Services in his home province of Manitoba. Camp Erin specializes in grief support to those who have lost a loved one, while Eden Health Care Services focuses on mental health and community wellness.

"One of the most difficult causes of mental health struggles is losing a loved one," noted LeGall. "It can deeply impact your emotions and your day-to-day life. I'm doing this fundraiser alongside my friend and goalie coach from Manitoba Tim Morison to support those who are struggling and seeking help for their mental health."

The design, created by Morison, features a cartoon LeGall in front of a wall of interlocking bricks with the caption "Another Brick in LeWall," a play on LeGall's nickname.

The Silvertips organization lends its full support to LeGall in his fundraising journey. Fans interested in purchasing LeGall's can order online now through Dec. 6, with pickup available on Dec. 13. Any order placed after Dec. 6 will be available in January. Pickup is available at the Silvertips Booster Club's table during home games (atop Section 115), at Bricks and Minifigs South Everett, or from Tim Morison in Manitoba.

Sizes are available for toddlers (2T and 4T), youth (S-XL) and adult (S-4XL). T-shirts are $25, while hoodies are $45. All sales are final with no refunds or exchanges.







